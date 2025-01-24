CPN preps lavish Lunar New Year events

Mr Nattakit said the event is expected to welcome 170,000-180,000 visitors per day and see a 30% rise in customer traffic.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is holding grand celebrations for Chinese New Year at CentralWorld.

CentralWorld's "The Great Chinese New Year 2025" is co-hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, and China National Tourist Office (CNTO).

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer of CPN, said the company is honoured that CentralWorld was selected by TAT as a major landmark for Chinese New Year 2025 celebrations in Thailand.

The company supports the government's Easy-E Receipt 2.0 economic stimulus during the celebration from Jan 24 to Feb 2.

Over 50% of visitors to CentralWorld are international tourists, particularly from China, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Mr Nattakit said.

Mr Nattakit said a highlight of the event will be "The 9 Miracles of Prosperity", which features a vibrant market with auspicious offerings, rare contemporary Chinese art, cultural performances, and sacred landmarks for visitors to pay respects and seek blessings.

Visitors can see a 7-metre-high Guanyin lantern, a 6m Fu Lu Shou lantern, performances from three Chinese provinces, concerts by 40 T-Pop artists, and dining and leisure at 30 renowned restaurants, from Jan 28 to Feb 2.

The Great Auspicious Shrine showcases four revered replica deities brought from China for worship from Jan 22-30.

These include Cai Shen (God of Fortune), the God of Fortune as a scholar on a nine-headed dragon, Guanyin (Goddess of Mercy), and Buddha Ulai (Medicine Buddha).

Those planning a trip to China can explore options at the "Nihao! China Travel Fair 2025", a comprehensive travel event hosted by the CNTO from Jan 22-30 at CentralWorld.

Mr Nattakit said CentralWorld also offers special promotions, e-Wallet support via Alipay and WeChat Pay, and Welcome Packages worth 10,000 baht, along with discounts from brands under the Central Group.

TAT expects 1.35 million foreign tourists to visit Thailand during the 10-day Chinese New Year period, a 6% increase year-on-year, particularly from China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and Chinese descendants from Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia.

Tourism revenue is estimated at 34.4 billion baht, an 8% increase.

The number of visitors is expected to rise in the final week of January through Chinese New Year.

Additionally, an Agoda survey shows Bangkok as the top destination for foreign tourists during this period, highlighting CentralWorld's role as a global lifestyle hub attracting more international visitors.