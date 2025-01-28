Public spending over CNY set to reach five-year high

Listen to this article

Public spending over the Chinese New Year period is expected to reach 51.78 billion baht, the highest in five years, according to the latest government projections.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikan Wattanachan said the figure represents a 4.5% increase from last year. This year is also the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that public spending for Chinese New Year is expected to exceed 50 billion baht, she said.

In Songkhla, stores selling Chinese New Year decorations and offerings are reporting increased demands as Thais of Chinese descent begin stocking up ahead of the holiday.

Items such as traditional lanterns featuring symbols of wealth and prosperity, firecrackers and offerings for ancestor worship are in high demand, as are fruits and traditional Chinese pastries, the vendors say.

However, as the economy has yet to fully recover from last year's external shocks, some vendors in Rayong's largest fresh market have reported a drop in sales.

Vendors at Star Fresh Market said they have been forced to increase the price of some products, such as garlic and coconut, due to rising transport and production costs.

The higher costs have also affected the prices of ceremonial offerings and products, but the majority of consumers do not seem to be affected, they said.

Separately, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra wished all Thais of Chinese descent, as well as all other people of Chinese background, a happy Chinese New Year on Monday. In her greeting, she wished everyone good health, happiness, prosperity and success.

The prime minister highlighted the long-standing cultural ties between Thailand and China before expressing her hopes for continued friendship and collaboration that benefit both nations.

The government is also promoting various cultural activities during the Chinese New Year period, which it hopes to draw over 2.2 million Thais and foreign visitors and generate approximately 6.3 billion baht in tourism revenue.

Celebrations in Bangkok include events along Yaowarat Road in Chinatown, which will feature cultural performances, dragon and lion dances and traditional food stalls. Events will be held starting on Wednesday at 1pm and ending on Thursday.

Other venues like IconSiam and Central World shopping malls will also host unique exhibitions, such as one featuring the images of 60 Chinese deities and practical demonstrations of Chinese arts and knowledge, to mark the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai relations.