Bright start for New Year arrivals from China

Ms Thapanee (right) and Mr Sorawong (centre) welcome Chinese tourists arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working towards increasing charter flights from secondary cities in China, while preparing to launch the first phase of the domestic "We Travel Together" subsidy, offering 1 million privileges in June.

Chuwit Sirivejkul, TAT regional director of marketing for East Asia, said Thailand had so far welcomed 22,000-24,000 Chinese tourists per day on average in January.

On Jan 28, arrivals tallied nearly 30,000, marking a good start to the Chinese New Year holiday period, he said.

The TAT earlier said more than 10,000 Chinese tourists, mostly tour groups from second-tier cities, had cancelled trips to Thailand due to safety concerns regarding human trafficking. However, scheduled flights still operated as usual with a typical number of independent tourists.

To address the issue of stagnant tour group arrivals, Mr Chuwit said the agency is discussing solutions with tour operators, which could lead to more charter flights after the Chinese New Year holiday period, targeting potential segments such as meeting and incentive groups.

Chinese companies are willing to save their budgets for overseas trips for use during other periods, rather than the long holiday, he said.

The TAT estimates arrivals from mainland China during the Chinese New Year period from Jan 24 to Feb 2 should reach 287,000 and generate more than 8.8 billion baht in revenue, representing an increase of 7% and 9% year-on-year, respectively.

Mr Chuwit said Chinese New Year celebrations in Thailand also draw tourists from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

Tourism representatives led by TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong on Wednesday welcomed Chinese tourists arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport from Shanghai on flight TG663. The flight carried 298 passengers with a 94% load factor.

This year the TAT is targeting 7.2-7.5 million Chinese tourist arrivals, while the Tourism and Sports Ministry is aiming for 8 million.

Mr Sorawong said Thailand would continue promoting tourism together with other Southeast Asian countries as "Six countries, One destination" to Chinese and other foreign markets.

Ms Thapanee said the TAT would invite Chinese influencers to promote Thailand throughout the year.

She said the agency is preparing the first phase of the We Travel Together subsidy to stimulate domestic tourism during the low season in June.

The first phase of the project offers 1 million privileges and better benefits than previous editions, said Ms Thapanee.