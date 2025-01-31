PM2.5 prevention measures to be put before maize panel

Listen to this article

A corn plantation in Kalasin province. Mrs Arada said the DFT would discuss the measures with relevant agencies before submitting the final proposal to the Maize Policy and Management Committee for consideration.

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) is preparing to propose cross-border PM2.5 prevention measures to the Maize Policy and Management Committee.

The proposal involves issuing a ministry announcement requiring corn importers to submit documents, including an exporter certificate issued by a competent authority verifying the imported corn originates from non-burning cultivation areas. These certificates are expected to have traceable systems and maps showing the cultivation sites.

Failure to comply with the requirements would result in import restrictions, according to the DFT.

Following a meeting yesterday on measures to address cross-border PM2.5 pollution, Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the department, said these measures are essential to prevent the import of corn sourced from the site of burned fields, which contributes to the pollution.

She said the DFT would discuss the measures with relevant agencies before submitting the final proposal to the Maize Policy and Management Committee for consideration.

Mrs Arada said the measures would apply to all countries, in line with World Trade Organization principles, Asean obligations, and free trade agreements. She said the goal is to minimise unnecessary burdens for businesses.

During the meeting, private sector representatives, including the Thai Feed Mill Association and firms with agricultural investments in neighbouring countries, expressed their commitment to sourcing corn from non-burning sources to mitigate cross-border pollution which is a critical national issue, she said.

Moreover, the DFT plans to collaborate with the Foreign Affairs Ministry to inform neighbouring countries about these incoming measures and expedite the establishment of a competent authority to issue certificates. This collaboration would also aim to prevent illegal imports.

Before the ministry announcement is made, the DFT plans to collaborate with trade officials in Yangon, Myanmar, to compile a list of Myanmar corn exporters who follow non-burning practices.

This list would be shared with Thai private sector representatives for business matching, while also promoting non-burning cultivation practices in neighbouring countries.

Thailand typically imports corn from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, averaging roughly 1.3-1.8 million tonnes annually.

However, imports reached 2 million tonnes in 2024, with 1.7 million tonnes (70%) coming from Myanmar, 250,000 tonnes from Laos, and 7,000 tonnes from Cambodia.

There are 82 corn importers in Thailand and more than 100 corn exporters in neighbouring countries.