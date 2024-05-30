Google pledges $2 billion investment in Malaysia

The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the United States, on Jan 10, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR - Google committed to making US$2 billion in investments in Malaysia, including its first data centre and Google Cloud effort in the region.

The pledge marks Google's largest planned investment in the Southeast Asian nation, according to Alphabet Inc Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat in a statement.

US tech giants have stepped up their investments in Southeast Asia in recent months, committing billions of dollars in investments as they seek new growth opportunities. The CEOs of Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Nvidia Corp have all traveled through the region to sketch out strategic plans and meet with heads of state.

Microsoft's Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said this month the company would invest $2.2 billion in Malaysia, in addition to similar pledges for Thailand and Indonesia. Microsoft and Google are competing fiercely for leadership in artificial-intelligence (AI) services, seeking customers to adopt their offerings in the burgeoning field.

Google said that, in addition to the development of cloud computing services, it would support AI literacy programs for students and educators.