Sluggish year ahead for SET following 2 down years

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) was volatile in December with several negative news items affecting the market and blunting modest gains during the first week.

The gains in early December reflected hopes that Thai ESG funds could help produce a better close to the year. Statistically, the last month of the year usually closes higher than November because investors plough into tax-exempt funds to obtain deductions.

Political problems in South Korea were a negative surprise, but did not directly impact the Thai market much. The Thai government announced a plan to lower taxes for both businesses and individuals, but a proposed increase of the value-added tax to help pare down the budget deficit was ruled out.

News about CP Axtra (CPAXT) investing in community malls, in a deal involving another CP Group company, led to market concern about potential governance issues. As a result, CPAXT and CPALL shares fell significantly.

Moreover, continuing problems with unpaid subcontractors, which is the responsibility of the main contractor, at the Clean Fuel Project of Thai Oil (TOP) depressed the market in late December.

Midway through the month, the US Federal Reserve decreased its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) as expected, but the outlook for 2025 is for only two more cuts, pushing up bond yields to almost 4.5% at the end of the year. This rise in the US 10-year bond yield harmed market sentiment.

The SET index ended 2024 at 1,400.21 points, down 1.9% month-on-month with average daily turnover down 7.3% to 39.9 billion baht. The year-end tally was a decrease of 1.1% from 1,415.85 at the end of 2023.

We estimate Thailand's 2024 GDP growth at 2.8%, rising slightly to 3% in 2025.

We see a generally more positive economic outlook for this year, projecting higher public and private investment as government budget approval was on schedule. Public investment already picked up in late 2024. Continued improvement in the tourism sector could result in arrivals reaching the 2019 record this year.

We still expect the Bank of Thailand to cut its policy rate by 25bps at least once this year, although this now looks likely to take place in the second half.

However, the biggest risk currently concerning us and the market is the anticipated return of trade wars after Donald Trump takes office on Jan 20. We expect a prolonged overhang from US tariff threats. The good news is Thailand is not on the priority list for Trump's trade actions, though knock-on impact from expected new tariffs on China needs to be watched.

Another concern for Thailand this year is persistent high household and small business debt levels. The government is trying to ameliorate the situation with the "You Fight, We Help" relief programme. Enrolment in the campaign will end in February.

The SET index has now declined for two consecutive years, the first time this happened in 20 years, and myriad uncertainties still surround the Thai market. In a bear-market scenario, a trade war could impact Thai GDP by around one percentage point. SET earnings per share (EPS) are another concern for the Thai market. We project average growth of 10% in EPS for 2025, but flag that historically, such forecasts end up being downgraded as the year unfolds.

Another market risk this year is the long-term fund (LTF) investment scheme. This year will see the last lot of LTFs allowed to be legally redeemed. In other words, all remaining LTFs in the market (totalling 220 billion baht at the end of 2024) have no more restrictions on selling.

That said, we believe some of these funds will be rolled over to the Thai ESG funds for investors to continue benefiting from tax exemptions. While the LTF maximum for tax benefits was 500,000 baht, the TESG maximum is 300,000 baht. All things considered, we should see net selling this year for LTF and TESG funds.

JANUARY PICKS

Our picks for this month are stocks with solid fundamentals, fourth-quarter 2024 profits, and dividend yields: mobile operator Advanced Info Service (ADVANC), Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM), Thai Asphalt (TASCO) and TMBThanachart Bank (TTB).