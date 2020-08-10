Ticket refunds for GOT7 fans as new date can't be set

GOT7 performs the ‘Eyes On You’ world tour at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani on May 16, 2018. (4NOLOGUE photo)

Buyers in Thailand of tickets for the GOT7 concert can get a refund after the band could not set a new date for the show due to Covid-19 restrictions worldwide.

4NOLOGUE, who plans to bring GOT7's "Keep Spinning 2020 World Tours" to Bangkok, announced on Monday ticket holders can get their money back from Aug 17-31 as worldwide travel restrictions made it impossible for the band to fix new dates for the show.

The concert at Rajamangala National Stadium was set for Feb 15 and then postponed to May 9 due to the virus outbreak. The May 9 show never happened and the new date has not been scheduled.

The announcement came after many fans tweeted they would keep the tickets in hopes of a chance to attend the event when the K-pop group comes to the capital.