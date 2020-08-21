BlackPink has world's 4th biggest YouTube audience

The girl group BlackPink how has more than 44 million subscribers on its YouTube channel. (YG Entertainment via Pulse photo)

The K-pop superstars BlackPink now command the fourth largest YouTube fan base in the world, the group's management company says.

YG Entertainment announced that the number of subscribers to the girl group’s official YouTube channel surpassed 44 million as of 9am on Sunday, Pulse reported.

Only three other artists — Justin Bieber, DJ Marshmello and Ed Sheeran — have more subscribers. The group already is the most-subscribed female artist on YouTube.

The feat comes less than a month after the quartet — three Koreans plus Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban of Thailand — elbowed out Ariana Grande to become fifth most-subscribed on the global video streaming platform.

BlackPink’s YouTube channel has been gaining 100,000 subscribers a day, on average, since the group released the new single How You Like That on June 26. Views of How You Like That video breached 100 million in just 32 hours of official release and broke the previous record set by the K-pop boy group BTS with Boy With Luv in April 2019.