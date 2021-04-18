BTS' Dynamite music video tops 1 billion views on YouTube

The music video for BTS’ hit Dynamite surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube on Monday. (Big Hit Entertainment via South China Morning Post photo)

HONG KONG: BTS have made history again.

The music video for the South Korean group's hit Grammy-nominated single Dynamite surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube on Monday, the video streaming platform reported.

The song, released on Aug 21, set records since its very first day, when it became the biggest 24-hour music video of all time on the site, with over 101.1 million views on the first day it dropped.

Dynamite is BTS' third music video to garner over 1 billion views, the others being 2017's DNA and 2019's Boy with Luv featuring Halsey.

On Thursday, Boy with Luv joined DNA as BTS music videos to have been viewed over 1.2 billion times on the streaming platform.

In 2020, BTS were one of the top 10 most viewed musical acts on YouTube. According to YouTube, over 90% of BTS views that year came from outside South Korea.

BTS is one of only three South Korea-based acts to have surpassed 1 billion views for any music videos on YouTube, along with Psy and Blackpink. Both BTS and Blackpink each have three music videos that have surpassed the milestone, while Psy has two.

As of April 16, 2021, Psy's 2012 mega hit Gangnam Style remains the most-viewed video from a Korean star on the platform, with over 4 billion views. The next most-viewed music video out of South Korea is Blackpink's Ddu-du Ddu-du, which has over 1.5 billion views.