Army joins BMA in planning free concerts in city parks

People enjoy a rousing concert at Wachira Benchathat Park (Rot Fai Park) on Saturday, after Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt revived the "music in the park" programme brought to a halt by Covid-19. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

First was Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. Next is army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae.

The army chief is sponsoring free music concerts at Benjakitti Park in Khlong Toei district and at Suan Luang Rama IX Park in Prawet district, from this Friday through to the end of August.

This month, the concerts at Benjakitti will be this Friday and Sunday, then June 18, June 24 and June 26 - from 5pm to 7pm.

The shows at Suan Luang Rama IX are slotted from this Saturday, then June 17, June 19 and June 25.

There will be a variety of music. Schedules for July and August have not been announced.

Gen Narongphan said the army wanted to bring happiness to the people now the Covid-19 situation has eased, in a Facebook message posted by the army on Friday.

The army's music fest was announced less than a week after the new Bangkok governor revived the city's famous "music in the park" programme.

Mr Chadchart kicked off the series on Saturday at Wachira Benchathat Park (Rot Fai Park), just three days after he took office. It will be held every Saturday and Sunday as part of his policy to make Bangkok a city of live music and performances.

The popular music in the park concerts organised by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration were earlier suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.