Blackpink set to return to Bangkok

From left: Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. (Photo courtesy of Live Nation Entertainment)

The four girls of Blackpink -- Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa -- will take Bangkok by storm with two concerts early next year and all Blinks should make sure they get the chance to catch the tickets, which will be available for public sale on Friday from 10am onwards.

Presented by YG Entertainment and Live Nation, the "Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] Bangkok" concert will take place at the National Stadium, Rama I Road, on Jan 7 and 8 at 7pm.

This marks the second world tour of the K-pop girl group following their "Blackpink World Tour [In Your Area]" in North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia between 2018 and 2020.

The new world tour is to support the group's second full album Born Pink, which was released two months ago and debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 Album sales. It was also the very first album in history by a K-pop female group to sell over 2 million copies.

The album's second single, Shut Down, has so far surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. It has also been in the Hot 100 and Global 200 Billboard charts for three consecutive weeks since its release, showing Blackpink's unmatched influence. Adding on to their phenomenal album release, the group successfully launched the world tour with their two-show concert in KSPO Dome, Seoul, in the middle of last month.

Blackpink has been touring North America this month and will go to Europe next month.

They will kick off their Asia tour next year with two shows in Bangkok, followed by stops in Hong Kong, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Manila and Singapore.

Tickets are priced from 2,000 to 9,600 baht and can be purchased from Thai Ticket Major outlets.