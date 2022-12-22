GOT7's Jinyoung kicks off Asia tour in BKK

Thai Ahgase will be on cloud nine as Park Jin-young, a member of K-pop sensation GOT7, has chosen to kick off his solo Asian tour in Bangkok in February.

photo courtesy of BuTToN

Presented by Idea Fact, a subsidiary of GMM Grammy, the "2023 Park Jinyoung Fanconcert 'Rendezvous' in Bangkok: Secret Meeting Between You And Me" will take place at Union Hall 2 of Union Mall shopping centre, Phahon Yothin Road, on Feb 18 and 19 at 6pm.

Since "fanconcert" is a combination of fan meeting and concert, Ahgase (a term used to refer to fans of GOT7) can expect to see Jinyoung perform music and engage in many fun activities including question and answer sessions and playing games.

This will also be an opportunity to bid farewell to the 28-year-old singer as he will take leave to serve in the military by the end of next year. Despite his hectic schedule, however, he has reportedly worked hard to provide fans with joy and unforgettable memories.

As a vocalist of the seven-member boy band, Jinyoung has garnered a lot of fans from around the world. In addition to his achievement in music, he is notable for his acting prowess as shown in many K-drama series including The Devil Judge, Yumi's Cells, Yumi's Cells 2 and Yaksha: Ruthless Operations. In the thriller A Christmas Carol, which will be released here on Christmas Eve, he plays a dual lead role as identical twins.

Tickets cost 2,900, 3,900, 4,900 and 5,900 baht and will be available from Thai Ticket Major outlets and thaiticketmajor.com on Christmas Day from 10am onwards.