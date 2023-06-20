Comedian John Cleese to perform in Bangkok

(Photo courtesy of Live Nation Tero)

Legendary comedian John Cleese is set to bring back laughter to Thai fans during "John Cleese Live in Bangkok" at KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha, 7th floor of Siam Square One, Rama I Road, on July 7 at 8pm.

Presented by Live Nation Tero, the one-night-only show is part of the British comic icon's Asia tour which will kick off in Taipei and, after Bangkok, will also visit Hong Kong and Singapore.

Cleese is both a versatile comedic actor and a leading business motivator. Through the legendary Monty Python troupe, classic sitcom Fawlty Towers, and the acclaimed film A Fish Called Wanda, he has created a unique comedic style that has inspired countless writers and comedians.

His influence is also felt in the corporate world as the founder of Video Arts, the world's largest provider of business training programmes. Established in 1972, Video Arts has gained an international reputation as the premier source of business know-how. He attributes his success at making hit training programmes to his fascination with psychology and his love for teaching and making people laugh.

As a frequent lecturer and public speaker, Cleese's boundless energy and inimitable sense of humour create a hilarious exploration of business basics, from corporate etiquette and customer service to creative thinking and problem-solving.

Beyond comedy, he has been able to successfully parlay his enormous talents into advancing the political causes he believes in and promoting education. He was a rector of the University of St Andrews from 1970 to 1973 and served as a professor-at-large at Cornell University from 1991 to 2006.

Tickets cost 2,500, 3,500, 4,500 and 5,000 baht and can be purchased from all Thai Ticket Major outlets (visit thaiticketmajor.com).