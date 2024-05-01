New releases for your streaming pleasure: May 1-7

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Acapulco: Season Three

Premieres on May 1

The hit bilingual series returns to Las Colinas for season three. It’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognises. While in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardising all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.

NETFLIX

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power

Premieres on May 1

From an all-star soccer game to awkward dating problems, Thai comic Udom Taephanich shares candid stories from his chaotic life.

The Zookeeper's Wife

Premieres on May 1

When the Nazis invade Poland, Warsaw Zoo caretakers work with the underground resistance to save Jews from the horrors of the Third Reich.

Blended

Premieres on May 1

What's worse than a dreadful blind date between two single parents? Crossing paths once again — but this time at a resort with their kids in tow.

Cry Babies: Magic Tears: Season 3

Premieres on May 1

Cute little babies with big personalities explore this imaginative world where tears are magical and carry special powers. The tears are triggered by emotions of love or happiness as the babies overcome challenging situations together.

Dark Waters

Premieres on May 1

The biopic movie looks at the fight of an attorney who goes up against his own firm to expose toxic waste-dumping scheme.

Down The Rabbit Hole

Premieres on May 1

Mexican comedy about a 10-year-old boy who begins partaking in his father’s illegal activities.

Outlander: Season 6

Premieres on May 1

After a two-year wait, Netflix is getting a new batch of Outlander episodes. This epic tale adapted from Diana Gabaldon's popular series of fantasy-romance novels focuses on the drama of two time-crossed lovers.

Dr. Stone

Premieres on May 1

Awakened into a world where humanity has been petrified, scientific genius Senku and his brawny friend Taiju use their skills to rebuild civilisation.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Premieres on May 1

The scheming Mallikajaan rules over an elite house of courtesans — but a new rival threatens her reign as rebellion brews in British-ruled India.

Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!: Season 1

Premieres on May 1

After a shy office worker unexpectedly gains the ability to read minds, he discovers that his handsome colleague can't stop thinking about him!

Jujutsu Kaisen

Premieres on May 1

When a curse womb attacks a juvenile detention center, Yuji's group is called upon to rescue any remaining survivors — but combat isn't an option

Mortal Kombat

Premieres on May 1

On the brink of being conquered by Outworld, Earthrealm fighters driven by an ancient prophecy must win the final tournament to save humanity.

Rather

Premieres on May 1

The documentary about veteran journalist Dan Rather‘s landmark career in news. The feature utilises the story of Rather’s life on television to also explore the evolution of broadcast journalism, the troubles a free press now faces, along with the slide of American society from hard-fought advances in social justice and democratic freedoms.

The Great Wall

Premieres on May 1

Searching for gunpowder in Song dynasty China, European mercenaries discover an epic war being waged between the country's heroes and savage monsters.

The Matrix: Resurrections

Premieres on May 1

Trapped again in the simulated reality of the Matrix, Neo believes he's video game creator Thomas Anderson — until he's offered another chance to escape.

The Unbroken Voice: Season 2

Premieres on May 1

Against all odds, a young Arelys Henao pursues her dream of a singing career in this music-packed drama inspired by the Colombian icon's early life.

Unnatural

Premieres on May 1

Japanese mystery drama limited series about a forensic doctor looking into some perplexing cases.

A Man In Full

Premieres on May 2

Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble.

Beautiful Rebel

Premieres on May 2

Italian musical biopic on the life of rockstar Gianna Nannini.

Secrets Of The Neanderthals

Premieres on May 2

A documentary on the primative creatures that roamed Earth before us. Narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart.

T P Bon

Premieres on May 2

Sci-fi anime series based on the classic manga following the Time Patrol who save innocent lives from the past.

Selling The OC: Season 3

Premieres on May 3

A feud between Austin and Sean, more million dollar deals and the breakdown of Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's relationship.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA

Premieres on May 3

In six live instalments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

Postcards

Premieres on May 3

When a Nigerian single mother travels to India for a medical check-up, her journey will end up touching the lives of everyone she meets.

Unfrosted

Premieres on May 3

Comedy movie on the breakfast wars of the 1960s with a big ensemble cast led by Jerry Seinfeld.

Side By Side

Premieres on May 3

A young man living a quiet, simple life is forced to face his own buried secrets when a figure from his past begins to appear to him.

The Atypical Family

Premieres on May 4

Blessed with superpowers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world — until a mysterious woman changes everything.

It Lives Inside

Premieres on May 6

A teenager with conflicted feelings about her Indian heritage lashes out, accidentally unleashing an ancient entity that terrorises those around her.

Super Rich In Korea

Premieres on May 7

A Singaporean tycoon, an Italian luxury brand heir, a Pakistani noble and more. Explore the lavish lives of super rich individuals living in Korea.

PRIME VIDEO

The Idea Of You

Premieres on May 2

Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, the movie centres on Solène, a 40-year-old single mum who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

Clarkson’s Farm: Season 3

Premieres on May 3

Episodes 1-4 are scheduled to be released on May 3, followed by episodes 5-8 on May 10. Jeremy Clarkson’s girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, is moved to tears as she witnesses a fragile baby piglet struggling to move. Emotions run high as the challenges of farm life unfold. Kaleb Cooper is appointed farm manager and is introduced to a new venture: pigs. As Clarkson demonstrates an unconventional method of berry-picking, using a vacuum cleaner attached to a truck, he discovers one of the pigs has made a mess in his jacket pocket. The season also delves into Clarkson’s strained relationship with the locals, with tensions escalating as a mishap with a digger threatens to flood the nearby village, putting his alliances at risk.

HBO/HBO GO

Turtles All The Way Down

Premieres on May 2

The film tackles anxiety through its 17-year-old protagonist, Aza Holmes. It’s not easy being Aza, but she’s trying to be a good daughter, a good friend and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control. When she reconnects with Davis, her childhood crush, Aza is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope. Based on John Green’s best-selling novel of the same name.

CARTOONITO

Builder Brothers Dream Factory

Premieres on May 2

10-year-old twins, Drew and Jonathan Scott are property brothers whose extraordinary imagination, creativity, grit and heart help solve problems in their neighbourhood by dreaming big and sometimes too big.

DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Dual Survival: Brazil

Premieres on May 7

Two people with drastically different backgrounds and survival strategies take on some of Latin America's most unforgiving terrain in Dual Survival: Brazil. This unlikely duo will demonstrate how the right skills and creative thinking can be the key to keeping you alive in the most dangerous situations.

TLC

The Family Chantel: Season 5

Premieres on May 2

The final, most explosive chapter. Last season ended with Pedro hitting his breaking point and ultimately making the decision to file for divorce. Chantel, desperate for support, had Winter and Karen move into her home she once shared with Pedro. The division between the two families manifested to the extreme while jaw dropping revelations and emotional moments played out between Pedro and Chantel. Now, the finale brings us to the end of this couple’s story.