Nakhon Sawan honours Chinese deities

The annual Chao Mae Thapthim-Chao Pho Chao Mae Takhli Festival is back in Nakhon Sawan and runs until Sunday at the Chao Mae Thapthim Shrine in Takhli district. Throughout the day, pilgrims and tourists can worship Chinese deities for prosperity, success and fortune.

When night falls, the temple ground will turn into an entertainment venue complete with lion and dragon dances, a traditional Chinese opera, cultural performances by students and concerts from well-known artists as well as hundreds of stalls selling a variety of street food and products.

As part of its Jellyfish Universe campaign, Sea Life Bangkok has joined hands with Krungthai Card (KTC) to launch the Fun package for KTC Proud cash card members until May 31. It includes admission to Sea Life Bangkok and a 4D movie ticket for 650 baht (Monday to Friday), and 700 baht (Saturday to Sunday and public holidays).

The aquarium boasts a gigantic underwater tunnel that allows visitors to view a wide range of aquatic animals against the backdrop of coral reefs. The rainforest zone features a variety of exotic insects, including Asian forest scorpions and hissing cockroaches, while the frozen land is home to a colony of penguins.

At the 4D movie theatre, visitors can wear VR glasses and experience the splendour of the ocean while taking a glass-bottom boat ride. Following that, they can engage in a Shark Dive behind-the-scenes tours to see the feeding of sharks, stingrays, penguins, small short-clawed otters, seahorses and tigerfish.

Those signing up for an annual membership for weekday visits will get a 200 baht discount. It is priced at 890 baht for children and 990 baht for adults. Additionally, KTC credit cardholders will receive up to 12% cash back upon spending at Sea Life Bangkok or redeeming KTC Forever points equal to the amount spent.

For those visiting China, there are more choices available on the online travel site Trip.com. In Xi'an, it provides exclusive offers, opportunities for guided tours and information about the rich history of the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site and Terracotta Warriors.

In Shanghai, the site has collaborated with China Eastern Airlines for the "Beyond Shanghai: Experience China" campaign to offer travellers who book flights to Shanghai a complimentary domestic flight in mainland China.

In collaboration with Air China, Trip.com also offers travellers from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland a complimentary extra flight within China when they book a single round-trip ticket to the country as part of the "Explore China" campaign.

To enhance convenience for visitors to China, the site has also added a China Travel Guide to provide easy-to-follow guidelines and instructional videos on a wide range of topics, including internet connection, payment options, entry requirements, transportation and more.