Tomorrowland denies Thailand to host EDM event

Organisers of the Tomorrowland, a large-scale electronic dance music (EDM) festival, has denied a government statement suggesting that the annual event will come to Thailand, citing the need to study the feasibility of the offer.

According to a report from EDM.com on Thursday, the organisers said further exploration is required, and the venue in Thailand has not yet been confirmed.

"The Tomorrowland team is diligently conducting thorough research and exploration to assess the feasibility of hosting Tomorrowland in Thailand. There is still much to be investigated," Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen said on the company website, EDM.com.

The clarification follows a statement from government spokesman Chai Watcharonke, who announced that the government plans to bring the event to the country in 2026, potentially hosting it for nine consecutive years starting from the debut year.

The statement came after a meeting between the Tomorrowland team, organisers of other events and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, according to Mr Chai. He did not specify when the meeting took place but said the government had reached agreements to host some major events.

EDM.com confirmed that their team met with Thai officials in December last year but insisted that there was no confirmation regarding the festival's venue.

Tomorrowland is a world-class music festival drawing 400,000 music lovers every year. The two-week summer event is held in Belgium, the base of organisers EDM. This year, the show goes to Boom, Belgium, from July 19 to 28. Since its debut in 2005, Tomorrowland has had spin-offs, including TomorrowWorld in Atlanta and Tomorrowland Winter in France. Brazil will also host the event in October.

Mr Chai also said Thailand has secured a deal to host Summer Sonic, one of the most successful music festivals from Japan.

It will take place at Impact Arena from Aug 24-25 following the shows in Tokyo and Osaka.

The festival will mark the second time it has been organised outside Japan, he said.

The government's efforts to bring concerts and other events to Thailand aim to attract more visitors to the country and boost the economy.

Mr Srettha, who is known for positioning himself as a salesman searching for new trade and investment opportunities for the country, aims to emulate the success of Singapore in securing an exclusive deal for superstar Taylor Swift to perform solely in the island state for her Southeast Asian tour.