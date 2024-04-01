Songkran Music Festival returns bigger and better

"Siam Songkran Music Festival" will return bigger and better, featuring world-famous DJs and Asian music phenomena in a four-day extravaganza at RCA Central Park, Huai Khwang, from April 12-15.

In a groundbreaking collaboration with global powerhouses, the third edition will showcase the best of Thainess through a dynamic international music festival on a global stage.

Under the theme of "The Celestial Odyssey", the festival promises a journey to a new world under the stars, from pulsating EDM to captivating Thai performances for both locals and international visitors.

The highlight of the event features a line-up of over 30 world-class DJs offering a diverse musical experience spanning various genres. They will perform on a breathtaking stage with state-of-the-art light and sound technologies.

Notable names include headliners Martin Garrix, Zedd and Tiesto; special guest Steve Aoki; international support by 22 Bullets, Cat Dealers, Chris Avantgarde, Mandy, Marlo Sunnery, James & Ryan, Marciano TPA, Vini Vici and Wax Motif; and numerous other artists, all set to debut in Thailand for the first time.

This year's festival aims to be a premier destination for travellers seeking to gather, discover new experiences and celebrate the nation's soft power through a blend of indigenous arts and culture, traditional Thai massage, dance performances and muay Thai exhibitions to captivating long drum spectacles, a temple festival and street food.

The event will also feature environmentally conscious activities geared towards global conservation efforts. Additionally, a revolutionary 360-degree water splash system will be implemented to combat the heat ensuring that dancing revellers remain cool and refreshed throughout the event.

Tickets cost 2,000 baht per day and 4,600 baht for a three-day pass (from April 13-15). While VIP tickets cost 3,400 baht per day and 8,200 baht for a three-day pass (April 13-15).