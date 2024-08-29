Thai delegate wins big at Mr Gay World

Poosit Changkaewmanee, winner of Mr Gay World Thailand 2024, was recently crowned the second runner-up at Mr Gay World 2024. Now in its 16th edition, the event was held last week at the Alnwick Garden in the United Kingdom.

At Mr Gay World 2024, there were 11 delegates from 11 countries who were selected at their local stages, including from Chile, Germany, Great Britain, India, Italy, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Switzerland and Thailand.

This year, Poosit represented Thailand on the global stage after winning the national competition in June.

He also won the Best Social Campaign Award for Open Doors -- a social initiative that advocates for LGBTI-inclusive employment practices and workplaces, inspired by his own experiences.

This is the first time that Thailand has made it into the top three and received the Best Social Campaign award after having nominated Thai representatives to compete on the global stage for the past six years.

Mr Gay World is a pageant that aims to find a representative of the global gay community to campaign for LGBTI inclusivity.

The nomination process begins with the local Mr Gay World competitions in each country that select the delegates who then compete in the final round on the global stage.

Both the local and international stages of the competition share similarities. In addition to beauty segments such as swimsuit, formal wear and sportswear, the delegates undergo interviews to test their mindsets, a written exam on current affairs and LGBTI issues, and a showcase of their social campaigns which aim to advocate for the LGBTI community. The social campaign segment is particularly significant, accounting for around 25% of the total score.