Malaysia also hopes to draw top shows with tax incentives

Malaysia has joined Thailand in a regional race to bring concerts and other events to the country after the Taylor Swift phenomenon in Singapore.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Malaysian government would offer tax breaks and the needed facilities to attract music shows and other events, in conjunctin with other agencies including the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, according to Bernama news agency.

The minister termed it the "Concerts and Events in Malaysia" proposal.

"Because it's not just about rebates, it's also (about) making it smoother, easier and faster and ensuring that the facilities are sufficient for the kind of events we would like to attract," he was quoted as saying.

Malaysia is the second country after Thailand to recently show interest in hosting international music performances and other entertainment. It follows Singapore's huge success in signing Taylor Swift to to exclusive concerts during her Southeast Asian tour.

Bangkok will be the venue for Summer Sonic, a music festival from Japan, in August. The government also said the country would stage Tomorrowland, a celebrated electronic dance music festival, in 2026, but its organisers said the offer was still being studied.