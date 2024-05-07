Exhibit explores maps, boundaries and power

The issue of territorial disputes is the topic in "Conceal: Maps, Boundary, Camouflage And Power", which will take place at La Lanta Fine Art from Thursday to June 19.

This is a solo exhibition by Sutee Kunavichayanont, an associate professor at the Department of Art Theory, Silpakorn University, whose artistic practice often critiques authoritarianism, where he questions nations, historical events and the pervasive influence of the mainstream culture within Thai and global society.

This exhibition presents the problems relating to boundary conflicts, visible both physically along borderlines on maps and in the ideological and cultural power struggles within the realm of thoughts, beliefs and cultures.

Visitors will revisit the atmosphere of the Cold War, which began after World War II. During this period, Thailand and our neighbouring countries struggled amidst the geopolitical conflict between two superpowers -- the capitalist/democratic and the socialist/communist.

Thailand aligned with the capitalist/democratic side led by the US, adopting the ERDL pattern as a camouflage for military uniforms designed by the US. This is one of the cultural and military legacies that the US has bestowed upon our country.

Audiences can also examine the ongoing Second Cold War which sees the tense political and military situations between the two opposing blocs in geopolitics -- China and Russia versus the US and Western countries.

The artist depicts the circumstances through multi-coloured camouflage maps with layers of overlapping, subtle disguises and occasional revelations, akin to strategies of stealth and ambush to seize territory for oneself.

La Lanta Fine Art is located at N22 Art Warehouse, Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 22, and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm.