B.I to perform at Thunder Dome in BKK

Mark your calendar as Kim Han-bin, better known as K-pop star B.I, will return to Bangkok to perform at "B.I 2024 Tour Hype Up In Bangkok". Presented by Thailand's Four One One Entertainment and Korean label 131, the concert will take place on June 1 at 6pm at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani.

June 1 is a special day for both B.I and his fan club, ID, since B.I released his debut studio album, Waterfall, on June 1, 2021. The video for Illa Illa, an emotional and heartbreaking song from the album, gained 12.7 million views in just 24 hours. Hence, this June 1 marks the third anniversary of the release of his solo album and B.I's Thai fans have prepared a special project to surprise him as well.

B.I is notable for his songwriting, composing and producing skills. His music compositions contain a variety of hip-hop, R&B, EDM, acoustic and retro music. In 2022, his songwriting talent received international recognition. BTBT, on which B.I collaborated with Soulja Boy and DeVita, was selected as one of Time magazine's best K-pop songs of 2022.

Apart from his music production, B.I has a powerful and electrifying stage presence that can make concertgoers jump up and down along with his music.

"B.I 2024 Tour Hype Up" is set to hit seven other cities in Asia -- Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, Macao and Kuala Lumpur.

For the concert in Bangkok, tickets cost 2,900, 3,500, 4,500 and 6,900 baht and are available at all Thai Ticket Major outlets and via thaiticketmajor.com.