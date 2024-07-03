Leica Gallery Frankfurt presents photographs by Princess Sirivannavari

From now until Aug 17, the Leica Gallery Frankfurt will be showing photographs by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. The exhibition offers an insight into the works of the Princess, who has a special eye for casual moments. Her passion for telling stories through images is reflected in her travel photos, in which she meticulously documents her impressions. Particularly drawn to landscapes and special moments, her photographic style exudes a romantic essence. She skilfully weaves stories through the play of light and shadow.

Since her trip to Kenya in 2019, the Leica camera has become a loyal companion to the Princess. With it she captures the beauty of nature from her unique perspective. The exhibition at the Leica Gallery Frankfurt includes photographs from stunning destinations, including the timeless magic of Cairo and the Nile in Egypt, the enchanting city of Venice, and the picturesque landscape of Thailand, including the diverse islands of Kaeng Sam Phan Bok in Ubon Ratchathani.

The exhibition also presents her fashion photography, which shows the influence of her travels on Sirivannavari collections. This offers visitors an insight into the representation of her creations through the art of photography. The Princess' photos always bear an unmistakable signature and invite viewers to go on a journey of imagination beyond the boundaries of the image. Permeated by a warm and pleasant atmosphere, her work makes you want to explore.

Sam Phan Bok, Ubon Ratchathani. photo: