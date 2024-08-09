Sports documentaries and films worth a watch

An air of sport and competition fills the world as the 2024 Olympics is under way in Paris. Thailand currently ranks 55th on the medal chart with the United States, China and Australia being the top three.

For those who feel the Olympics on television is not enough, here are some interesting docuseries and films about sports you can stream.

Simone Biles: Rising

Available on Netflix

Simone Biles -- a 27-year-old American gymnastics superstar -- just left Paris as a three-time Olympian. She bagged gold medals in the team, all-around and vault competitions, as well as a silver on the floor exercise.

But this 2024 two-episode docuseries tells the story of Biles as she withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns. After a hiatus, she embarked on a journey to rebuild her skills and mental fortitude, preparing for her triumphant return.

More episodes are to be released this year.

Manal Issa and Nathalie Issa in The Swimmers. imdb.com

The Swimmers

Available on Netflix

From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, the film depicts two young sisters who embark on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use.

The 2022 film won 2023 Bafta Awards in Best Director: Fiction.

Icarus. imdb.com

Icarus

Available on Netflix

Directed by Bryan Fogel, the Oscar-winning film follows an American cyclist's plunge into a vast doping scandal that involves a Russian scientist who is Putin's most-wanted whistleblower.

The film won an academy award in 2018 in the Best Documentary Feature category. It was also nominated for a number of awards, including the 2018 Bafta Awards, the 2018 Directors Guild of America and 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Day Sports Stood Still

Available on HBO Go

This 2021 documentary delves into the sports world's unprecedented shutdown due to Covid-19 and athletes' prominent role in the reckoning on racial injustice that took hold during the pandemic. It features mostly NBA stars.