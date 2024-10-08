Hong Kong resellers triple prices for Coldplay tickets

Tickets for Coldplay's coming shows in Hong Kong have appeared on reselling platforms such as Facebook and Carousell for up to three times their original price, as the first batch of tickets were officially released.

The British rock band started ticket sales on Monday at 10am (9am Thailand time) for certain fans who had previously signed up on Coldplay.com for its artist presale.

A check by the South China Morning Post found all tickets were sold out within minutes, but a number reappeared quickly on platforms such as Facebook and Carousell at inflated prices.

One seller listed their two tickets at HK$3,000 (13,000 baht) each - three times the price of the original HK$999 per ticket.

Another seller listed a pair of standing tickets for HK$7,000, amounting to 2½ times each of the official price of HK$1,399 per standing ticket.

A number of scalpers also listed their goods at HK$0 or at the original price, but in the description asked potential buyers to come up with an offer, effectively auctioning the tickets to the highest bidder.

The handling fee for buying a ticket online also costs HK$150 each, according to a buyer who managed to purchase four tickets.

Officially, the cheapest tickets for Hong Kong's Coldplay shows are HK$399 for seated spots at the back of the stadium. Prices for seated tickets go up to HK$699, HK$999, HK$1,299, HK$1,699 and HK$2,099, depending on the location.

Tickets for Coldplay's three shows at Kai Tak Sports Park's main stadium on April 9, 11 and 12 will continue to be released in batches over the next few days.

Official travel platform partner Klook will be selling packages that include two tickets and one- or two-night hotel stays for fixed dates. The packages will go on sale for 24 hours from 10am on Tuesday.

A Live Nation members presale⁠ will take place on Wednesday from 11am to 11.59pm, and general ticket sales will start on Thursday.

The band's "Infinity" ticketing programme also allows a limited number of fans for every show to buy spots at a "super low price", according to Coldplay's website.

Infinity tickets for the 2025 Asian tour will go on sale at 12pm on Nov 22, and will "cost the local currency equivalent of €20 [HK$173 or 750 baht]". Seats are randomly allocated across venues, "from the back row to the floor to the best seat in the house".

Coldplay, best known for their hits Viva la Vida, Fix You, Yellow and In My Place, performed at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Feb 3 and 4 this year.