Movies for your Thanksgiving fun

A significant holiday which falls annually on the fourth Thursday of November, Thanksgiving this year is observed tomorrow. Besides turkey and delicious pies, people spend time with families and loved ones to celebrate this occasion.

To fill the Thanksgiving vibe in the air, let's check out some of these recommended Thanksgiving movies now available to stream.

Nell Verlaque in Thanksgiving. imdb.com

Thanksgiving

Available on Netflix

This 2023 film starring Patrick Dempsey follows a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer who terrorises Plymouth, Massachusetts -- the birthplace of the infamous holiday -- after a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. photos courtesy of imdb.com

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Available on YouTube and Apple TV+

It's Turkey Day for the Peanuts gang -- and Snoopy is ready to start cooking. Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving even though he's going to see his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

Christina Ricci in Addams Family Values. imdb.com

Addams Family Values

Available on Netflix

Though this is not a truly holiday film, the 1993 sequel to the 1991 movie The Addams Family and 1960s television show teaches the viewer about the cultural significance and problematic aspects of Thanksgiving. The Thanksgiving play scene in the movie offers a critical lens on the holiday, exposing the whitewashing of history and erasure of Native American struggles.

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget. imdb.com

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Available on Netflix

Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.

Garfield's Thanksgiving. imdb.com

Garfield's Thanksgiving

Available on YouTube

In this 1989 animated special based on the Garfield comic strip, the famous food-loving orange cat is none too pleased when he's forced to go on a diet the day before Thanksgiving.