Get lucky at 'Mu Rim Lake'

Spiritual enthusiasts and superstitious people should mark their calendars for "Mu Rim Lake", which will take place at Impact Lakeside, Muang Thong Thani, from tomorrow until Sunday, from 4pm to 10pm.

Held in collaboration with Horoworld, this is a one-of-a-kind event where everyone can get together, receive positive energy, ask for blessings and enjoy the festive season in a relaxing atmosphere.

The festival will be packed with 99 booths offering products and fun activities. The highlight is the "Mu Market" zone featuring lucky items, including auspicious stones and accessories, talismans and home decor.

Ready to reveal your destiny will be 30 fortune tellers of various disciplines from the International Astrology Association. Their techniques include gypsy card reading, rune casting, Phrom Nyan oracle card and numerology.

A string of wind chimes will also be arranged at the event and visitors are invited to ask for blessings by writing down their wishes on a paper and hanging it at the wind chime.

Also presented will be a moon replica measuring 1.5m in diameter for those interested in moon-bathing, a spiritual practice believed to help with mindfulness and bring fortune and get rid of bad things from life.

There will be street food, snacks, grilled dishes, burgers, pizzas, ice cream and food trucks by the lakeside as well as sales of clothing, accessories, toys and other products perfect as New Year gifts.

This is a pet-friendly event and every visitor will receive a free auspicious wallpaper for their mobile phone. There is no admission fee.