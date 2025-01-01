Russell Peters returns to BKK for another night of laughter
Russell Peters returns to BKK for another night of laughter

PUBLISHED : 1 Jan 2025 at 04:00

photo courtesy of Live Nation Tero
Global comedy superstar Russell Peters will make a comeback to deliver a night of laughter in Bangkok, at K-Bank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre, 7th floor of Siam Square One, Rama I Road, on April 3.

The upcoming show is part of his Relax World Tour, which began in November in the US, where he performed across various cities.

He is set to visit Down Under later in March and will kick off his Asia tour in Hong Kong, followed by Bangkok, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Born to immigrant parents from India, the Canadian stand-up comedian is renowned for his observational comedy, particularly on cultural stereotypes, race and ethnicity. He often uses humour to highlight the nuances of different ethnic groups.

This unique comedic style has earned him a global fanbase and recognition as one of the most successful comedians in the world.

Peters is also an actor and producer. He produced the critically acclaimed music documentary series Hip Hop Evolution that won an International Emmy Award in 2017. In the same year, he was named one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time.

Tickets cost 1,800, 2,800, 3,800 and 8,700 baht and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.

Visit livenationtero.co.th.

