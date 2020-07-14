Museum dedicated to revered monk Man Bhuridatto reopens

This photo taken at the funeral of Phra Ajarn Man Bhuridatto is one of several exhibited at the museum.

Not long before the lockdown began, a museum dedicated to one of Thailand's most respected monks opened at Wat Pathum Wanaram, the religious oasis in Siam-Ratchaprasong shopping district.

Regarded as the great meditation master of the Thai Forest Monastery Tradition, the Venerable Phra Ajarn Man Bhuridatto (in the monkhood from 1893 to 1949) is included in Unesco's list of eminent personalities. The new museum named after him is housed in a restored wooden building in which the legendary monk is believed to have stayed when he came to Bangkok.

The life and teachings of Phra Ajarn Man Bhuridatto who spent much of his 56 years in the sacred robe roaming in the northeastern regions to teach dhamma and meditation are systematically explained in the museum's seven zones on the building's upper floor.

Among the highlights are excerpts from Khandha Vimutti and Samangidhamma, which he authored in 1928. The work elaborates on the importance of keeping one's mind calm and immune from feelings, desires and other disturbances. At the museum, you can also learn about the lineage of the Thai Forest Monastery Tradition which includes many revered monks who were the students of Phra Ajarn Man Bhuridatto.

During the lockdown, the museum was closed, however, it has now reopened but only partially. Still, visitors can pay homage to the relics of the great monk. For those interested in meditation and those who can read Thai, they might end up spending more time at the museum than they originally thought.

The Venerable Phra Ajarn Man Bhuridatto Museum is less than 100m from the main entrance of Wat Pathum Wanaram. The temple, which is home to some of the country's most-respected Buddha images, is a few minutes walk from Siam BTS station and Siam Paragon, which are its neighbours on the west side and Central@CentralWorld on the east side.

There is no admission fee. For inquiries about the new museum and the possibility of a group visit and access to more zones, contact the temple via Facebook. Searching for the temple's name in English will not get you to the right page. Therefore, search in Thai or follow this shortened link bit.ly/3emzFGv.