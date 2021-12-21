Chiang Mai auntie promotes good eating habits

Auntie Noi with her pumpuang motorcycle. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

With its unique horn, a pumpuang motorcycle has put up fresh produce for sale on its sidecar, throwing a lifeline to grey communities amid the transmission of the novel coronavirus in Chiang Mai.

"I come from Doi Saket district. I pick up groceries from a local market at 4am and sell them [in different neighbourhoods] until 1pm," said Auntie Noi in her northern dialect in the creative district of Chang Moi. "You can write whatever you want on paper. I will bring them tomorrow."

Auntie Noi follows the same route with fixed stops every day, but the job requires creativity in curating products, depending on season and variety, from around 30 grocers for display on her sidecar. Staples range from fruit and vegetables to sun-dried pork and spicy salad in neat packages.

As part of the 7th Chiang Mai Design Week early this month, the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) and Cloud-floor piloted a project with her to improve the business, which plays a key role in promoting the wellbeing of elderly communities in the northern province.

"We want to increase business channels offline during Covid-19. Customers are mainly senior people. Auntie Noi knows what they want to eat. It is a very deep relationship," said Imhathai Kunjina, a senior business and innovation development strategist for the CEA.

"We help her improve product hygiene and quality and renovate her vehicle, but we must preserve the unique horn. One of her customers is blind and thus counts on her delivery."

The project has added famous dishes in Chang Moi to the mobile shop, including century-old Thai-style doughnuts, crispy stuffed egg with minced pork, and spicy stir-fried pork salad. However, they are adjusted to contain less amounts of sugar and salt for good health.

"Whenever Auntie Noi arrives, neighbours surround her sidecar and rummage, creating lively conversation among elderly people. It promotes the local economy and the quality of life," she said.

"Our project is in its early stages. We will see how it can provide a springboard for others."