Pageant winner seen as 'pride of city'

Chadchart Sittipunt, left, congratulates newly crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam-iam and her father on Wednesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Bangkok governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, has hailed the new Miss Universe Thailand 2022 as a proud child of Bangkok, inspiring people in the capital with her soft power.

Mr Chadchart welcomed a delegation from last week's beauty pageant at City Hall on Wednesday. The winner, Anna Sueangam-iam, and four runners-up were congratulated by the governor.

Her parents work for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) as garbage collectors in Taling Chan district.

Her father, Somchai Sueangam-iam, also attended the event yesterday.

"I would like to congratulate all five beauty pageant queens. Especially Ms Anna, who is a child of Bangkok as her father has been working as a garbage collector for 32 years," said Mr Chadchart.

He said her parents' jobs are crucial and they are hardworking people who help keep the city clean.

"Thank you, Mr and Mrs Sueangam-iam, for working very hard all your life for the people of Bangkok and for raising such a wonderful child. Her success brings pride to all of us," said Mr Chadchart.

He also noted that pageant queens can mobilise social movements and the BMA is ready to work with the Miss Universe Thailand organiser to effect social change.

"Ms Anna was working with her father in garbage trucks when she was a child. She has some experience collecting rubbish, therefore, her campaign for waste management can reach a wider audience, benefiting the BMA's current and future policy about waste management," said Mr Chadchart.

Mr Somchai revealed that his daughter had helped him collect garbage when she was in grade one to grade four.

Moreover, he told the governor he hoped to see the wellbeing of garbage collectors in Bangkok better-taken care of.

The newly crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2022 said she was familiar with garbage collecting work for many years as her parents both work for the local government agency.

Because she had the experience of working with them, she was able to witness the improving waste management policy in the capital.