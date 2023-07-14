Your horoscope for July 14-20

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You communicate well with anyone you have to deal with in your workplace. You have no problems meeting deadlines for solo or group tasks. You may have to go on a business trip on short notice and a good opportunity awaits you at the destination.

(₿) Investors can expect higher-than-expected returns. Whether you're trying to sell something or facilitate a sale, success awaits you.

(♥) Couples are likely to disagree more often. A few topics are too contentious for you two and shouldn't be discussed. Your partner may suspect that you're cheating but it's unfounded.

(⚤) Other responsibilities in life take precedence over finding love. You're in no rush to be in a relationship but get to meet new people next week.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You have no problems working as a group or as a lone wolf. You get on well with those who are higher and lower on the office echelon than you. If you're a manager, a junior may show their great potential as your righthand.

(₿) You may buy a few nice things this weekend and won't regret buying any of them later. You may make a new investment in an asset with high stability.

(♥) Couples may have to be away from each other for a few days. The good news is that they'll miss each other. Something they haven't done in a long while.

(⚤) You may decide to ghost someone whom you recently matched with and hope they'll get the message. If you're talking to someone, they start to act needy.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Technical errors and bad news make your work more challenging next week. A golden opportunity that many vie for may be directly offered to you. However, imposter syndrome flares up, causing you to think about whether you deserve it.

(₿) Don't spend a lot of money in order to impress people. Stay frugal as you may have to pay for something unexpected. Business owners, your employee may syphon your money into their pocket.

(♥) You may feel like your parent is controlling but not being obvious about it. For example, pick up the clothes for you. Bring this concern up as they may not even be aware of this side of themselves.

(⚤) If you want to turn your FWB into your boy/girlfriend, you may have a wake-up call moment and finally realise that it's impossible. It's nobody's fault, you two aren't meant for each other that way.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Regardless of where you work from, you manage to stay proactive and productive without any supervision. First jobbers may be assigned more important tasks after impressing their supervisors. You may be offered a new job after one interview.

(₿) You spend more than you planned to but an opportunity to make extra cash is coming soon, too. A small windfall may be yours. Whether you're trying to sell something or facilitate a sale, success awaits you.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding may happen even to loving couples. Don't be too experimental or adventurous in bed and respect each other's sexual boundaries.

(⚤) You may lose interest in someone after your first sexual encounter with them. It was purely physically for you and they may feel the same.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You become more creative and productive next week. You impress your supervisors with great performance and your role as the de facto mediator between those who don't get along. Nepo babies may receive a job offer because of their parents and relatives.

(₿) The payment you're expecting will arrive as expected. You may have to pay for a car repair. You may lose your bank book or financial documents.

(♥) Couples are each other source of support and wisdom. Soon-to-be-parents can expect smooth delivery and many gifts from friends and relatives for their newborn.

(⚤) Those who're inexperienced with love may experience love at first sight/swipe. If you plan to ask someone out on a date, s/he is likely to say yes.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You can't maintain a healthy work-life balance. You put extra energy and time into your work and get compensated handsomely. Your loyal customers may bring new customers to you through word of mouth.

(₿) Someone may steal a small amount of money from you. You'll let it go but make sure they can't do it again. Collectors, beware of grade-A counterfeits.

(♥) Couples try to make their sexy time more fun and exciting. Unmarried couples may discuss marriage, raising children and pregnancy to see if they share similar aspirations in those regards.

(⚤) Someone may slide into your DMs with saucy messages and pictures to propose casual sex. You may risk catching feelings later.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your team may become smaller or sudden bad news from your client or higher-up make your work more challenging next week. You may find it hard to convince someone to make a decision based on all the relevant information you present to them.

(₿) You may buy an it-item only to regret it later. Read the fine print in any contract before putting your name on it. A dispute and inheritance and family drama are on the cards.

(♥) Couples argue more often and you feel like your partner doesn't understand you like they should. Maybe some time apart to reflect on the relationship can do you both some good.

(⚤) The first date with someone you've been chatting with online may happen. They seem to be so enamoured of you in real life than they do in text.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You may have to go out and meet new people for work, more than usual. However, regardless of where you work from, you manage to be proactive and productive. If you're a manager, you'll learn the difference between micromanagement to delegation.

(₿) You make more money than usual, thanks to sources of active and passive income. Investors collect small returns from their low-risk portfolios. You control your spending well and keep up with your savings goal.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to give each other alone time. You may meet someone new and you can't deny that you fancy them. However, you don't act on your feeling.

(⚤) If you're getting to know someone online, you'll get to meet them IRL for the first time. If you recently broke up with someone, you'll finally get over it.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) A project that you plan to tackle may get postponed and you'll be asked to perform tasks that aren't in your job description in the meantime. Before sending any messages related to work, check again to make sure that you send it to the right recipient.

(₿) Money goes out more than it comes in. You may make an impulsive purchase, which put you behind your savings goal. Collectors may purchase a very limited item and regret nothing.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect whether they're in public or at home. They are each other's source of support, happiness and inspiration. Soon-to-be-parents can expect a smooth delivery.

(⚤) The first date with someone you fancy is on the cards. It'll go well as the feeling is mutual. If you're seeing no one, your friend may hook you up with someone they think you would like. Turns out your friend may not know you that well.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You're a nuanced communicator who can detect any slights or possible misunderstandings and address them swiftly. Help may come from someone you least expect. If you're a manager, your junior may be more capable than you think and you should let them make minor decisions.

(₿) You may finish a few freelance jobs next week. Stay frugalas you may have to pay for something you don't see coming. Don't click on any suspicious links.

(♥) Spouses may argue over money and sharing responsibilities. They will eventually come to a mutually satisfying conclusion. Unmarried couples discuss their plan to wed or move in together.

(⚤) You're getting to know two people at the same time. You know who's your first choice right now but decide to learn more about them both before making the final decision.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You may have to revise your assignment several times, thus, longer hours for you. You may be frustrated by this but try to take it as a learning opportunity. Whatever you try to sell be it a product, service or idea, you'll be able to close the deal without much sweat.

(₿) You have no problems paying for your necessities. Read any contracts twice before putting your name on it. Don't let Fomo or hype influence your investment decision.

(♥) Loving couples bicker and banter in moderation. If you're two-timing, you may get caught in the act and end up single.

(⚤) If you're seeing no one right now, you may meet someone who's physically your type. If you're shy, ask your friend to help approach them.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) If you're trying to get out of a difficult situation, someone will help show you the way out. You become more creative and proactive next week, You accomplish all that you set out to do and meet all deadlines.

(₿) The payment that you're expecting will arrive as expected. A money-making opportunity is on the cards for you. You manage to stick to your spending and saving plans.

(♥) Couples may visit a new place this weekend and have romantic and fun moments there. Their sexy time increases in quantity and quality.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, signs that you're going to win this love race are on the cards. Love at first sight/swipe may happen to those who aren't much experienced in dating.