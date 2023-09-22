Four local hotels make World's 50 Best list

Four hotels in Bangkok were announced among the inaugural selection of the World's 50 Best Hotels during the award ceremony in London on Tuesday.

The long-awaited global ranking includes industry-defining hotels from 35 different locations across the globe, with luxury boutique hotel Passalacqua on Italy's Lake Como and the towering Rosewood Hong Kong taking the top two spots.

Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River ranks at No.3 while Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, Capella Bangkok and The Siam have been named No.10, No.11 and No.42, respectively.

A key player in the city's new-wave hospitality scene, Four Seasons Bangkok is recognised for its impressive design-savvy vibes as well as being a serene sanctuary for relaxation.

Also securing a place among the top ten spots in the world is Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, which was established in 1876. The 331-room hotel was regarded in the list as "a 147-year-old testament to the joys of great hotels", with appreciative notes including "in a hotel this size, it's the attention to detail that sets it apart".

Capella Bangkok brought home No.11 as well as the Best New Hotel Award in the first foray of the ranking. The low-rise hotel, which opened in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, evokes a boutique style and pied-à-terre sentiment on the bank of the Chao Phraya River.

Located in the Dusit District, The Siam, placed at No.42, is a 38-room hotel privately owned by the Sukosol family. The stylishly designed, monochromatic establishment is appreciated by the 50 Best's list as "art deco excellence on the Bangkok riverside" that celebrates the golden era of travel.

Of the 2023 selection, Europe received the most nominations (21), followed by Asia (18), North America (6), Africa (3), Oceania (1) and South America (1).

The list is created from the votes of The World's 50 Best Hotels Academy, which comprises 580 international well-travelled experts within the hotel and travel industry, with a 50/50 gender balance.

