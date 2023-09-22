Escentials boutique opens in EmQuartier

Encouraging people to express who they are through essence, LuxAsia Group recently launched the Escentials luxury boutique to offer a wide selection of specially curated perfumes from top-tier brands and niche aromas from across the world.

Located on the ground floor of EmQuartier, all these brands have prioritised excellence and quality throughout the production process, from selecting premium ingredients to developing unique and alluring scents. As a reflection of the real identity and sophisticated taste, the package itself conveys grandeur and elegance.

"This is the first branch in Thailand and we have curated both perfumes and fragrances from leading brands sourced directly from all corners of the world. Each product is meticulously chosen to highlight quality and a high-end image. This includes specialised brands that create distinctive fragrances that suit the tastes of fragrance connoisseurs," said Patrick Chong, founder of LuxAsia Group.

Customers can also check out a collection of scented candles, diffusers and waxes to discover the world of odour and home décor items, which will help create a fresh mood in your home. One of the well-known labels is Diptyque from France, which is renowned for intriguingly fusing art and fragrances and getting its inspiration from stories about travel and adventures.

Italian brand Acqua di Parma captures the sense of traditional sophistication, while the French brand Trudon celebrates the fairy-tale creation of distinctive scented candles that are inspired by beautiful fragrant unicorns.

Carrière Frères of France stands out for using scents from a variety of plants found in nature, and Valeur Absolue has blended the best natural ingredients to make innovative, futuristic fragrances.

There's also Amouage from Oman, renowned for its genuine extraction of perfume essences utilising Middle Eastern traditional methods as well as Björk and Berries from Sweden offering eco-luxury skincare produced from organic materials and natural components.

