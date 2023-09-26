Essence of Korea comes to four malls

The essence of Korea will be presented through four major themes during the "Korea Everywhere Travel Festival" which will take place at four of Bangkok's iconic shopping destinations, on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 8pm.

(Photo courtesy of Korea Tourism Organization)

The "K-Culture" theme will take centre stage at the True Icon Hall, 7th floor of Iconsiam where visitors can indulge in Korea's vibrant tourism offerings, including information from various Korean tourism agencies, diverse culinary experiences, and insights from tour companies and 10 airlines. Expect to see spectacular performances by Yongjae from GOT7 and Thai T-pop sensations -- Fli:P, Pretzelle, and Pixxie.

Representing the "K-Style" theme, the "Into The Korea-Verse: Trendy Autumn Multiverse With K-Pop and T-Pop Star" activity at the Fashion Hall, 1st floor of Siam Paragon will be joined by Suho from Exo and Thai T-Pop stars Perses, DidixDada, The7 and PlanB. Also, get into the metaverse to explore the romantic side of Korea's autumn season.

The "K-Luxury" theme will showcase exclusive and luxury travel experiences that can only be found in Korea, on the M floor of EmQuartier. A string of fun activities will be arranged, including a mini-show by renowned Korean actress Kim Sejeong from the TV series Business Proposal and The Uncanny Counter.

Siam Center, meanwhile, will present a plethora of exciting activities under the "K-Visit Year" theme. Enjoy a Korean-style DIY workshop; take a snapshot with the standee of Cha Eun-woo, an ambassador of the Visit Korea Year 2023-2024 campaign; and have fun with a mini-concert by T-pop sensation Perses.