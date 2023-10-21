Thai gamers take centre stage

Thailand could become a gaming hub in Asean based on user numbers and gaming competitions, as well as a place to groom game developers if government commitment aligns with its "National Soft Power" strategy, say organisers at Thailand Game Show 2023.

Thailand Game Show x Wonder Festival Bangkok 2023 began on Friday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The event continues through Oct 22. (Photos: Suchit Leesa-nguansuk)

"This government showed its commitment to support the gaming industry as one of 11 sectors in the national soft power strategy," said Paetongtarn Shinawatra, vice-chairperson of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, during her speech at the opening of the Thailand Game Show x Wonder Festival Bangkok 2023 event. The three-day event is at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Thailand's gaming industry is valued at 30 billion baht and the country is a leader in this field in Southeast Asia, ranked 20th in the world. Among Asean nations, Thailand won the most e-sport medals at the Asian Games in China this year, and the third-most medals overall.

Ms Paetongtarn said Thailand can grow the gaming industr as people can earn enough money to make it a career. Gaming generates economic growth in China, South Korea and Japan. She cited Home Sweet Home, a first-person horror adventure game designed by a Thai developer that went viral and has 800,000 global downloads.

There are also game-related careers such as ad sales, game event experts, casters, and budget management.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said Thailand Game Show is the biggest gaming event in Southeast Asia and attracts tourists to Thailand. The event offers a cultural exchange for gamers and contributes revenue to tourism operators, she said.

"TAT plans to add this event to its tourism calendar and we want to have e-sport events in five Thai regions to attract domestic and foreign gamers," said Ms Thapanee.

Pongsuk Hiranprueck, chief executive of Show No Limit Co Ltd, one of the event organisers, said the country has a strong ecosystem for gamers and e-payments, as well as 5G and fibre-optic infrastructure. This year's edition attracted more global game publishers and Chinese games, he said. Mobile and PC games still dominate in Thailand, as console games gradually rise, said Mr Pongsuk.

Thailand has a large game user base, but fewer game creators and very few local game publishers, he said. The government can promote local games to be more recognised by Thais via exhibitions, said Mr Pongsuk.

Winradit Kolasastraseni, president of digital media at True Digital Group Co Ltd, said a gaming industry requires both technology and story-telling.