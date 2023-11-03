Your horoscope for Nov 3-9

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond!

Note:

- (⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

- Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

- You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) A colleague's lie may result in a big mess. You may take more time than usual to finish your routine tasks. You may not be able to accomplish all that you set out to do. Don't tell people about your idea or else someone may steal it or claim that it's theirs.

(₿) An inheritance dispute is on the cards. The money that was promised to you may arrive in two halves. You spend within budget and keep up with your savings goal.

(♥) Couples may get into quite a serious argument. However, they'll try to see things from each other's POV and learn to agree to disagree.

(⚤) Someone who ghosted you may suddenly try to reconnect with you. Unplanned pregnancy is on the cards and a messy drama may ensue.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) An opportunity to show off your skills is on the cards. What seems difficult becomes so easy for you. You manage priorities and working relationships well. You may reach a new benchmark and be bestowed with more power to make decisions.

(₿) You rake a lot of money from passive and active sources. You may receive a reward or gift unexpectedly. Investors reap handsome returns from their well-managed portfolios.

(♥) Couples are each other's source of support, encouragement and inspiration. It's not easy to find someone who's both your soulmate and personal cheerleader.

(⚤) The first date with someone you really like is on the cards. If you're getting to know someone, you may meet someone new and decide to keep both.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You may struggle a bit, trying to maintain your main job and side hustle. If you feel like you haven't done enough, know that your best is enough. If you're working on a long-term project, focusing on the finishing line helps keep you motivated.

(₿) You keep your spending under control and keep up with your savings goal. Beware of a new investment scam that the public hasn't been well aware of.

(♥) A conflict between you and your partner's family member is on the cards. If you complain about them to your partner, your partner may take offence. Blood is thicker than water.

(⚤) Someone may go on a liking spree on all your social media posts. The bad news is that s/he isn't your type.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You may discover a new tool or resource that helps speed up your work. You deliver in terms of productivity and quality. If you're developing a prototype or running a trial, early signs of success are on the cards.

(₿) Money comes and goes and your household expenses increase. You may spend more money on entertainment and leisure activities. Don't ever sign on to be a guarantor for someone.

(♥) Miscommunication and misunderstanding may happen between. Someone in your circle may be the cause of a fight between you two. Don't trust rumours about your other half.

(⚤) If you want your FWB to be your official boy/girlfriend, they may say no and start to keep a distance from you. You may be better off without them in your life.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You become more creative and proactive next week. No tasks are impossible. You may finish several tasks before their deadlines. Don't forget to give yourself a cooldown period before taking on the next task.

(₿) No scammers can fool you. You manage to stick to your spending and saving plans throughout next week. There will be no unplanned and unnecessary purchases. Good on you.

(♥) Couples try to make their sexy time more exciting. They may want to talk to each other more openly about their fantasies first. The unmarried couples may discuss their plan to wed with their parents.

(⚤) If you're available and ready to mingle, you may experience love at first sight/swipe. If you're trying to turn your old friend into your new beau/belle, Cupid is on your side.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) An urgent task may land on your desk with you're about to punch out for the day. You conduct yourself professionally and earn kudo from your colleagues and supervisors alike. An opportunity that sounds too good to be true may be a trap.

(₿) You may buy something expensive without much thought. From Nov 7-8, you're at risk of losing valuables or important financial documents.

(♥) You have to be more patient when communicating with your partner. You two disagree more often and get upset with each other more easily.

(⚤) You may agree to meet someone who matches with you online within the same day. Your FWB may want a proper relationship with you and your answer is no.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Brace yourself for unexpected bad news and a sudden change of plans. This results in a heavier workload. Make copies of your work as a technical error or a cyber attack may cost you progress.

(₿) You make enough money to pay for your necessities. You may buy a few things online that you don't really need. You may fall behind with your savings goal.

(♥) Couples try to spice up their sexy time. If you're not married, your partner may ask if you want to move in together or marry them.

(⚤) Someone already taken may slide into your DMs. They don't care that you know that they're already taken. Just leave them on read.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) A broken promise or a smaller manpower makes your job more challenging. You may have to work longer hours but you also will gain new insight and personal growth in return. You may not pass a test but you'll get over it soon.

(₿) Your car or house may get damaged and it'll cost you a pretty penny to restore it. Read twice before putting your name on any financial documents.

(♥) Your relationship feels like a rollercoaster with highs and lows in one week. Your feeling for your partner is definitely strong but you wonder if you two are toxic for each other.

(⚤) A casual hook-up or two with someone via dating apps is on the cards. However, you still yearn for a relationship.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You may be asked to revise a task several times or to finish a task sooner than first told. An urgent task may land on your desk when you're least prepared, too. However, a reward and recognition also await you.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend to justify the more effort you put into your work. Don't flex online or else someone may try to guilt you into lending them money.

(♥) Your partner pays more attention and care to you. If you can't figure something out, your partner may have the answer that you're looking for.

(⚤) If you plan to ask someone out on a date, brace yourself for a rejection. If you're trying to rekindle an old flame, your ex's friends may try to stop you.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You become more proactive and productive next week. You communicate well with anyone that you have to deal with for work. You manage to finish several tasks before their deadlines. Your content or ads may go viral.

(₿) A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. You may secure a new source of income or a golden opportunity. You put more money into your savings than usual.

(♥) Don't complain about your partner's family member, whom you don't get along with, as they may think that you look down on their family. Unmarried/same-sex couples may move in together.

(⚤) You're so preoccupied with work and/or study that you're in no hurry to be in a relationship. You won't feel lonely, thanks to your besties.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You and your colleagues trust and understand each other more. Important paperwork arrives as it should. You have no problems meeting deadlines whether they're for group or solo tasks. You can work as a team player but also as a lone wolf.

(₿) The payment that you're expecting will arrive as promised. Your friend may hook you up with a freelance opportunity. You reward yourself with a few nice things but they're nothing too crazy.

(♥) Couples enjoy romantic and peaceful moments together this weekend. Soon-to-be-parents can expect smooth childbirth and tonnes of gifts from joyous grandparents and friends.

(⚤) A strange may slide into your DMs. S/he seems so eager to get to know you. You may also meet someone interesting through work.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) What you fear the most may not come to pass. You have no problems meeting all deadlines. Thinking about the worst-case scenarios all the time may not be healthy for your mind. You'll do well at an upcoming job interview.

(₿) You may be offered a freelance but long-term opportunity thanks to your friend or former boss. You may get to buy something you desire at a heavily discounted price.

(♥) You may tell your partner a white lie to avoid an argument and it won't come back to bite you. If you're proposed to, you may need some time to think things through.

(⚤) You may experience a one-sided attraction with someone who seems to be short with you. This may not be healthy for your self-respect.