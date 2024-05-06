Siri Sala stages waterfront culinary experience

Siri Sala, the first and only private waterfront villa of its kind in Bangkok, will bring together powerful female voices for a unique dinner event, Aisha Ibrahim x Breast Stupa Cookery, from Friday to Sunday at 6pm.

This collaboration brings to the dining table an immersive experience celebrating chef Aisha Ibrahim and artist Pinaree Sanpitak's respective practices.

Chef Aisha has worked in some of the most distinguished kitchens in the world and in 2021 was appointed the first female executive chef at iconic fine-dining Canlis restaurant in Seattle. Last year, she was named one of the 11 best new chefs in the US by Food & Wine.

Hailed as one of the most renowned and influential female artists from Southeast Asia, Pinaree's practice spans painting, sculpture, immersive environment, sound and cookery. Starting in 2005, her Breast Stupa Cookery is a platform to cook and dine together.

Adding to the spatial aspect of this edition of Breast Stupa Cookery, the outdoor courtyard at Siri Sala, will exhibit her breast cloud vessels and her malais that drape from the sky.

The dining event is the sixth episode in Siri Sala's Travelling Chef Series which offers residencies to chefs to travel to Bangkok to enjoy life on the canal whilst bringing along world-class cuisine and concepts in the intimate setting of a villa by the river.

The new episode is the first one to create a space for both an artist and chef to collaborate across continents and disciplines.

The fee is 7,500 baht, including four snacks and six courses (with a 10% discount for guests who show a Philippine Airlines boarding pass from any date in 2024).

Part of the proceeds will be donated to Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation. A limited-edition box of breast stupa shaped chocolates will also be available to raise funds for the costs of a health check for the underprivileged at QSCBC Bangkok.

Siri Sala Private Thai Villa is located on Charan Sanitwong 34, Bangkok Noi.

For reservations, call 098-608-1999, add Line ID: sirisala.official or visit sirisala.com/offers.

Chef Aisha Ibrahim. Siri Sala

Pinaree Sanpitak. photo: Lee Wei Swee