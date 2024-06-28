Guru's Weekly Buzz: June 28-July 4

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

Culinary collab / Courtyard By Marriott Phuket Town / June 30 to Aug 31

Courtyard By Marriott Phuket Town will host “The Taste of Penang” promotion from June 30 to Aug 31. The culinary collaboration will see chefs from Courtyard By Marriott Penang and Courtyard By Marriott Phuket Town craft a series of delicacies from this evocative Malaysian island for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Krua Talad Yai. The buffet breakfast will feature a “Special Malaysian Corner” with a rotating selection of classic dishes, such as Nasi lemak, Beef rendang, Roti canai, Penang curry mee and more. Three different breakfast items will be available each day. There will also be à la carte creations for lunch and dinner. Four "Malaysian Comfort Food” favourites will be available throughout the entire promotional period, including Tau hu sumbat (stuffed and fried bean curd with fresh vegetables and peanut sauce), Udang harimau lemak cili api (tiger prawns in a spicy and aromatic turmeric coconut cream sauce with pickled pineapple, salted egg and steamed rice) and Daging rendang utara (beef tenderloin in coconut stew with roasted coconut and steamed rice), and Sago gula kabung (compressed sago pearls with coconut cream and palm sugar). The weekend Market Place Buffet will include a selection of “Penang Delights” from July 5 to Aug 31. From June 30 to July 7, Courtyard By Marriott Penang’s chefs will be on hand to cook the traditional dishes to order. “The Taste of Penang” collab runs from June 30 to Aug 31, with the Special Malaysian Corner breakfast, the Malaysian Comfort Food à la carte dishes. Penang Delights is available from July 5 to Aug 31. Visit the hotel’s website.

One night takeover / The Long Bar x PCO (Pass Code Only) / July 5

Shangri-La Bangkok will see the takeover of its renowned The Long Bar by the acclaimed PCO (Pass Code Only) from New Delhi on July 5. The event features Vikas Kumar, bar manager of PCO, Delhi. Kumar will concoct signature drinks from 6pm, using premium brands, including India’s home-grown Maya Pistola Agavepura. PCO has garnered acclaim for its award-winning cocktails and expert mixologists, and has won the Best Bar award in New Delhi for six consecutive years, Bar with Best Ambience, Best Cocktail and Best Mixologist in India. Inspired by the tradition of crafting the perfect cocktail, PCO focuses on classic pre-prohibition and prohibition cocktails, executed with unparalleled precision and artistry. Expect to savour the "Mood Cocktail" that is personalised based on each guest's mood, spirit of choice and flavour preferences.

Artist in residence / The Peninsula Bangkok / July 9 to Aug 31

The Peninsula Bangkok will host Thai textile virtuoso Jarupatcha Achavasmit as part of “Art In Resonance” programme. Jarupatcha will create new pieces for an upcoming on-property exhibition. Though early July, guests can visit her working studio space at the hotel to learn more about the process of creating the art and the concept of the programme. The “Sanctuary Within” , will be a series of art pieces incorporating recycled materials, including hotel items like office paper, used linens and aluminium amenity tubes. Guests are encouraged to visit the studio to see the artist’s work in progress, to ask questions about her craft, and to take part in regularly scheduled weaving workshops. One-on-one workshops will be available each week for the duration of her residency; she will also hold monthly weaving workshop for small groups (of up to six people).

Interactive sports / Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park has opened Teeshot Bar, a state-of-the-art sports bar where guests can unwind in style and enjoy interactive golf and football games, sing karaoke or watch live sports on big screens. On the M Floor, Teeshot Bar welcomes guests of all ages into an exciting and immersive world of sports and entertainment. The latest technology is integrated into the entire venue, with motion capture systems that track golf swings and provide feedback and tips for improvement. Adjustable smart lighting and fibre optics create the perfect ambiance for different activities and moods. The central island bar is a stylish setting to sip cool drinks, grab light bites and watch major sporting events. Guests can pull up a seat and choose from handcrafted cocktails, cold beers and fine wines, while indulging in a diverse menu of quality comfort food including pizzas, loaded fries with satay sauce, burgers and more. Visit the hotel’s website.

World Chocolate Day / Stock.Room / July 7

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok celebrates "World Chocolate Day" with the “El Sabor de Kimpton Brunch: World Chocolate Day” on July 7. The special edition of Stock.Room’s monthly celebration of vibrant Latin American flavours will be a chocolate extravaganza in partnership with Tempered, a local chocolate patisserie and the first cocoa roastery in Thailand, as well as a special guest shift from John Robert Villanueva, head bartender from F*nkytown. Tempered is a Thai chocolatier built on sustainability and dishes using the chocolate include Chocolate bon bon filled with Patron tequila, chili caramel and homemade chocolate ice cream, Mayan-style boozy chocolate cocktail and a special Chocolate beverage. Stock.Room’s executive chef Lamberto Valdez Lara will also incorporate Tempered’s chocolate in a surprise dish. Villanueva will be shaking and stirring local flavours in cocktails. Enjoy an online "Buy 2 Get 1" special through Megatix. Visit the hotel's website.

Farmers' market / CentralWorld / July 2-7

Central Retail, Central Pattana, in conjunction with Central Tham, will host a farmers' market in the heart of Bangkok at Central Court on the first floor of CentralWorld. Various agricultural products from all regions of Thailand will be conveniently gathered under one roof. Besides organic fruits and vegetables, you can also expect processed food, handicrafts and renowned products from 44 provinces, totalling around 1,000 items. About 40 communities will set up 100 booths.

Debut exhibition / River City Bangkok / July 13 to Aug 25

"Who’s Cutting Onions?", the debut solo exhibition by Tum Ulit, will explore loneliness, sorrow, and profound emotions through his adorable illustrations. Be warned that his cutesy signature style may pull at your heartstrings. Tum Ulit is a Thai cartoonist with a huge online following of 1.7 million followers on Facebook alone.

American delights / Tops / Until July 9

Tops under Central Retial hosts the "Discover USA" promotion to celebrate the 248th Independence Day and offer famous American products at Tops supermarkets and Tops Food Hall. More than 3,800 American items from different categories such as condiments, snacks, premium fruits and cheeses are available. If you want to indulge, go for Maine lobsters or Swift's black Angus beef. Fulfil buying conditions to receive a voucher or a premium.

STUFF

World’s lightest phone / Sharp

Sharp is launching two new phones under the Aquos series, the flagship Aquos R8s pro and Aquos sense8. Launched in Singapore, the R8s pro and sense8 boast unique cutting edge features. The R8s pro’s heat-releasing system is something mobile gamers can look forward to for performance without overheating. On the other hand, the sense8 weighs a mere 159g with a two-day battery life, perfect for practical users. The R8s pro has a seven-piece lens combination to accurately capture images while effectively suppressing glare and reducing image distortion. The display is a 6.6-inch Pro IGZO OLED display, with Dolby Vision and Atmos support. As the world's lightest 5G smartphone, the sense8 is integrated with a power button and finger sensor for one-handed operation. The sense8 is also shockproof and dust proof, with a two-day battery life and support for 4 years of security updates and two system updates. The screen is a 6.1-inch IGZO OLED display. Visit the Sharp website.

New track / Luss

After releasing the first track of the second wave of their upcoming album, the next song from Luss is howyoulie, featuring HYE from Paper Planes. This streaming track will remind audiences of 2000s Pop/R&B songs, where nostalgia meets a modern mood. The song is about relationships that don't work out and the struggle to move on. A blend of Y2K sounds and modern tunes creates a nostalgic yet contemporary vibe, showcasing the creative work behind the song. Available on Apple Music, Spotify, Tik Tok, YouTube and JQOX.

Olympic Games commemorative watches / Swatch

Swatch commemorates the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with a stylish and sporty range of watches themed after some of the global sporting event's newest action sports. Swatch's Olympic collection comprises Blue Heelflip, Green Backside Wave and Purple Rollshot and they represent skateboarding, surfing and beach volleyball, respectively. They are available exclusively on Swatch's website.

Pop-up store / Hublot at Siam Paragon / Until July 7

Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot commemorates its status as the official watch of the Uefa Euro 2024 with a pop-up store at the Hall of Mirrors on the M Floor of Siam Paragon until July 7. In collaboration with PMT The Hour Glass, Hublot's exclusive distributor in Thailand, the pop-up store was kicked off with the grand unveiling of the Hublot Big Bang e Gen3 Uefa Euro 2024. The launch was attended by Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe and football legend and Friend of the Brand David Trezeguet. Hublot has a legacy with football, being the Official Watch of the Uefa Euro tournament in Switzerland and Austria since 2008 and being the Official Timekeeper for the Fifa World Cup in Brazil in 2014 — to name but two. Limited to 100 pieces, the Big Bang e Gen3 Uefa Euro 202 is available at Hublot boutiques in Siam Paragon and Central Embassy.

EAT

Sip for sustainability / Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok / July 31

This summer, The Authors’ Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, is offering an opportunity to contribute to environmental sustainability. Enjoy the “Tea For Trees" afternoon tea set and help us plant a tree in the forest restoration project in Nong Thale, Krabi province. Each set purchased allows diners to join in our efforts to plant a tree. The hotel’s partnership with EcoMatcher helps companies enhance their business impact while addressing the climate crisis transparently and accountably. A portion of the tea proceeds will go towards planting trees and restoring forests. Together with EcoMatcher and Thai non-profit partner, the Conserve Natural Forests Foundation (CNF), the hotel has earmarked 1,000m² of degraded land in Nong Thale for tree planting. The goal is to plant 1,000 trees by July 31. The tea is also a step towards environmental preservation and includes pastries and savoury items, selected to reflect the theme of forest and nature. Diners can can name their tree and monitor its growth through the EcoMatcher’s app, while it is being cared for by local farmers. Visit the hotel’s website.

Sea to table / Waldorf Astoria Bangkok / Until Aug 31

Embark on a voyage to the seaside as Waldorf Astoria Bangkok introduces its “Sea To Table Afternoon Tea”, designed to evoke the sun-kissed feel of a tropical beachside holiday. Available until August 31 at Peacock Alley, the tea is inspired by the sun-kissed energy and sights of the seaside. Indulge in savoury nibbles such as Crustacean roll with bisque cream, coral tuile; Citrus sea treasures featuring yuzu, scallop delights; and Oceanic umami with Gillardeau oyster, mentaiko-wasabi, golden seaweed. Executive Pastry Chef Andrea Noli presents vibrant tropical flavours in his sweet creations, including Coconut espresso cloud with coconut mousse, soft coffee cocoa sponge; Sunrise spritz, Aperol savarin, orange ganache; Mango coconut sunshine, mango sorbet, crunchy almond topping, and much more. Visit the hotel’s website.

Homemade dim sum / Pagoda Chinese Restaurant

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering a new lunchtime menu. Highlights include “Alaskan king crab dumpling”, offering a luxurious bite that balance the sweetness of the crab, “Spicy mala crab meat soup dumpling”, where the numbing spice of Sichuan peppercorns harmonises with the rich umami of the crab, “Whole abalone dumpling” is served in a superior soup broth that enhances the natural sweetness and umami of the abalone. The “Sichuan-style shrimp wonton” combines the freshness of shrimp with the bold, mouth-tingling flavours of Sichuan pepper and chili oil, “Bean curd roll” is steamed to perfection and served in a light and fragrant chicken broth, and “Steamed wagyu beef buns” are fluffy steamed buns, while the “Steamed chocolate Rocher and custard bun” offers a perfect balance of sweetness and indulgence. Visit the hotel’s website.

Snack menu / Cru Champagne Bar

The latest gourmet bar snack menu harmonises with the ever-changing seasons at Cru Champagne Bar, atop Centara Grand at CentralWorld. Try succulent Wagyu beef skewers, a perfect harmony of tenderness and flavour, paired with the signature smoked capsicum bbq sauce. Experience the fusion of textures and tastes with the Star-cut salmon mille-feuille. Indulge in the satisfying crunch of the San Daniele ham on hollow crunchy bread, and much more. Visit the hotel’s website.

Afternoon tea / Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

Everyday at Pla Pla, indulge in afternoon tea against the backdrop of the ocean. Enjoy a stunning view as you savour a selection of freshly-made gourmet sandwiches, warm scones and cakes and pastries, created by French pastry chef Fabien Casalino. Visit the resort’s website.

Fresh concept / Sat at Trisara

Phuket resort Trisara has launched a new dining concept called Sat at Trisara, which emphases the bounty of local produce from both and sea via southern Thai cuisine. Through heritage recipes, as well as a selection of modern classic dishes, Sat at Trisara collaborates with local communities and supports local environmentally friendly practices, showcasing seasonal resources the island has to offer. Menu highlights include Pla hang tang mo (a dip made with watermelon and sweet dried fish and crisp shallots), Tom som ragam pla (tropical sour broth with amberjack fish, snakefruit and Malabar tamarind), Kung mangkorn phad prik glue (stir-fried Phuket lobster with turmeric, chili, garlic, pepper, and coriander) and Poo phad phong kari (mud crab with yellow curry powder, free range chicken egg, chilli, and celery). The land aspect includes Gaeng kua nuea (braised beef short ribs curry with wild ginger and baby potato) and Gaeng kathi gai look gluay (free range chicken red curry with baby banana, Peranakan style). Artisanal craftmanship can also be found throughout the restaurant showcasing indigenous flora within its wood carvings, environmentally-friendly natural Thai linen, traditional rattan chairs, ceramic artifacts and more. Visit the resort’s website.

Cooling cocktails / Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Crafted by blending local ingredients with classic liqueurs, every sip of the “Cooling Cocktails Oasis” promises to transport you to a realm of pure bliss and rejuvenation. Sip, savour and stay refreshed with Tamarind daiquiri frozen, Spicy frozen margarita, Mandarin plum frozen daiquiri, gGarciana peachy, Hibiscus blush, The protagonist and more. All special beverages are available at Flourish restaurant and Botanica. Meanwhile, savour the freshness of mangosteen, expertly blended with Mekhong Thai rum, lavender and elderflower sour and frothy egg white. The concoction promises a harmonious blend of flavours, perfect for a refreshing and exotic taste experience. The Mangosteen Parfait Promotion is available throughout June at the Lobby Lounge. Dive into refreshing flavours inspired by local tea, bursting with fruity, floral and herbal goodness, the perfect companion for special days. Citrus lychee breeze, Rosella sparkling soda and Osmanthus tea crème brulee are available until June 30 at Berthold Delikatessen. Visit the hotel’s website.

American feast / Goji Kitchen + Bar / July 4

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is celebrating the culinary traditions of the USA with the “Fourth of July Feast” to mark America’s Independence Day. Goji Kitchen + Bar is raising the stars and stripes on July 4 for the “Fourth Of July Feast". This all-American occasion will feature Smoked BBQ ribs of beef, New England clam chowder and a live Tex-Mex Station with nachos and tacos. These traditional treats will be served alongside the restaurant’s popular buffet selection, including freshly shucked oysters, handcrafted pizzas and Australian rack of lamb, and desserts such as New York cheesecake and pecan pie. Visit the hotel’s website.

Beef Bliss / James Madison Butchery / Until June 30

James Madison Butchery by Jagota, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply at the Embassy of Brazil in Bangkok and Gourmet Market, recently held an event to highlight Brazillian beef at James Madison Butchery in Emsphere. This is followed by a month-long promotion where beef lovers can indulge in the prime cuts of Estância 92 Angus by Minerva Foods, which is available at James Madison Butchery in Emsphere, Siam Paragon and EmQuartier until the end of June.

TRAVEL

Pet friendly / Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International has launched a new “Pet Friendly Program”, designed for guests with four-legged companions. In Thailand, InnSide by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit is part of the programme, which accommodates up to two dogs per room. From a surprise welcome gift to a comfortable bed and an online destination guide featuring pet-friendly places and services nearby, the hotel brand has partnered with Spanish startup Patasbox, which will pamper pets with a curated selection of organic and natural products. Visit the hotel’s website.

Anniversary special / Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok / July 1-31

In celebration of its fifth anniversary, Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel has launched the “Celebrate & Indulge” package. The offer includes a one-night stay in an Avani Room, complete with a daily buffet breakfast, a complimentary 90-minute all-you-can-eat lunch or dinner for two per day at the hotel's Greenhouse Restaurant and a glass of wine for two at Greenhouse Restaurant and Terrace Bar. The hotel, connected to a mall, features a swimming pool, spa and fitness centre. The anniversary promotion is bookable from July 1-31 for stays until Sept 30. Visit the hotel’s website.

Stay in paradise / The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa / Until Aug 30

Those who look to explore Phuket without hurry may want to consider the “4 Nights in Paradise” package from The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa. Surrounded by the tranquil beauty of Siray Bay and the Andaman Sea, the resort is a sanctuary where guests can get away from it all but seek fun as it's a short drive from bustling Phuket Town. The package includes breakfast for two adults and two children (below the age of 12), a 20% discount on à la carte menu items and drinks (excluding alcohol) and a 20% discount on à la carte spa treatments. This offer is valid for bookings until Aug 30 and for stays before Sept 30. Visit the resort's website.