Ulsan set to host annual Whale Festival

Just as leaves in South Korea begin to turn yellow and red, the annual Whale Festival returns to Ulsan for its 28th edition from Sept 26-29. With the concept of "The Dream Of Jangsaengpo, The Hope Of Ulsan", the festival will bring together dazzling media art performances, live entertainment, and interactive activities to celebrate the rich history of Jangsaengpo and its unique relationship between humans and whales.

This fishing village gained prominence in the 1970s for its thriving whaling industry, which continued until 1986 when the International Whaling Commission (IWC) banned commercial whaling. The area became a cultural destination after the Whale Museum opened its doors in 2005 and the area was named a special district in 2008. There, visitors can now enjoy the Jangsaengpo Cultural Warehouse, the Whale Culture Village, whale-watching cruise trips, and the Jangsaengpo Monorail.

On Sept 26 at 7pm, there will be a grand opening ceremony at Jangsaengpo Madang Multipurpose Ground, with special effects, multimedia performances, live music and a fireworks display. A three-panel holographic display featuring a gigantic whale swimming will be shown.

Renowned Korean musical performers Kim So-hyun, Lee Gun-myung and Lisa will headline the Musical Gala Show on Sept 27 at 8.30pm. On Sept 28 at 8pm, the Korea Coast Guard Orchestra, LED-lit floats, digital art projections, local dance groups and more than 1,000 residents will create a wave-like visual experience during the Night Parade.

During the day, visitors can enjoy a range of art exhibitions, including "Claude Monet: An Immersive Experience", the 2024 Global Art Market, and the Jangsaengpo Animation Film Festival (JAFF) at the Jangsaengpo Cultural Warehouse. Three short films created through the Short Film Production Workshop are also on view.

A vibrant flea market will also be set up along the waterfront area, and visitors can find food and beverages while admiring views of the sea and city skyline near the Whale Sea Travel Boat ticket office. With its commitment to sustainability, the festival's signature food booth, Jangsaeng Restaurant, will expand the use of reusable containers. Wooden utensils from the event will be repurposed for educational activities at the Jangsaengpo Cultural Warehouse.

On Sept 29, the festival will come to an end with the Whale Song Festival Awards, a premiere showing of the festival documentary, The 4-Day Journey, a fireworks display, and a concert by La Poem, the winning group from Phantom Singer Season 3.