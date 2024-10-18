Unforgettable family holidays at Royal Cliff Pattaya

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Pattaya, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group is a landmark of luxury and sophistication, drawing families from around the globe to experience its 5-star amenities and unforgettable offerings. With a reputation for creating lasting memories, the resort has become a favourite for families seeking the perfect getaway. Let’s explore the magic that awaits at Royal Cliff Pattaya and discover how to make the most of your next family holiday.

Unmatched Luxury for Every Family

Recently renovated, Royal Cliff offers luxurious accommodations tailored to suit families of all sizes. Whether you opt for a one-bedroom suite, an opulent luxury suite, or a spacious two-bedroom suite, you are guaranteed unrivalled comfort and style. The crown jewel of the resort is the newly introduced Sky Aquarium Pool—the largest infinity-edge pool in Thailand. This stunning pool features an aquarium effect, a mini water park, and a jacuzzi, creating a haven for both adults and children. A visit to this unique pool and bar is a must for any guest.

Exclusive Family Fun Packages

Royal Cliff ensures that every family stay is packed with excitement and value through its exclusive ‘Family Fun’ package. With this offer, families gain free access to the Funtasea Kids World, The Verge game zone, and are treated to mouth-watering delights like ice cream and chocolate mousse cake. The package also includes discounts on food, beverages, and spa services. For families craving adventure, Royal Cliff collaborates with Pattaya’s leading water parks to offer thrilling experiences for everyone

Exciting Events for Every Occasion

Royal Cliff continues to impress with its special events, making it a go-to destination for families. On 1 November 2024, the hotel will host its famous Halloween party at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel. This year’s theme, ‘Under the Sea Monsters,’ promises an evening of spooky fun, complete with themed food, drinks, activities, face painting, and a costume contest. With an average attendance of over 300 guests, this is one of Pattaya’s most anticipated Halloween celebrations.

Sports lovers won’t want to miss the MT700 ITF AssetWise Tennis Masters Championship, held from 16 - 22 November 2024, at Fitz Club. This prestigious tennis event features 35+ Singles, Doubles, and Mixed-Doubles matches, affirming Pattaya’s status as a top tennis destination. Entry is free for spectators, so don’t miss the chance to witness world-class tennis in action.

Festive Season Magic at Royal Cliff

As the year draws to a close, Royal Cliff transforms into a festive wonderland. The Christmas celebrations feature elegant Christmas Eve Set Dinners and a lavish Christmas Buffet Lunch, complete with live music, carol singers, and a special visit from Santa Claus. To welcome 2025 in style, the hotel is hosting its 'Royal Sea Adventure' New Year's Eve party, where guests can enjoy live entertainment, fireworks, and a premium buffet by the pool, ensuring a truly magical start to the year.

Create Unforgettable Family Moments

With its unbeatable blend of luxury, entertainment, and family-friendly experiences, Royal Cliff is the perfect destination to create lasting memories with your loved ones. To ensure you receive the best deals and exclusive benefits, book directly with Royal Cliff now.

For more information on family packages and events, or to make a reservation, visit www.royalcliff.com, call +66 (0) 38 250 421, email reservations@royalcliff.com, or connect with us at www.facebook.com/royalcliff.