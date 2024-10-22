Managing chronic pain: Osteoarthritis and herniated discs

As people age, joint and back pain often become more frequent. While some discomfort is a normal part of aging, chronic conditions like osteoarthritis and herniated discs can interfere with daily activities and lead to long-term complications if not addressed early. Recognising the symptoms and knowing the treatment options can help older adults maintain mobility and independence.

Osteoarthritis: When Joints Start to Wear Out

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition that affects the cartilage in joints, particularly the knees. As cartilage breaks down and synovial fluid diminishes, the bones begin to rub against each other, causing pain, stiffness, and swelling. Movements may produce cracking or popping sounds, signalling wear on the joint. Over time, untreated osteoarthritis can lead to muscle weakness and leg deformities, such as bowing of the knees.

Key Symptoms to Look Out For:

Swelling or tenderness in the knee joint

Pain that worsens with movement

Stiffness or grinding sensations during activity

Taking early action is crucial to prevent further joint damage. Delayed treatment may place excess strain on the opposite knee, accelerating its degeneration and leading to additional complications.

Herniated Discs: When Back Pain Radiates to the Legs

Back pain is a common complaint among people of all ages, often resulting from poor posture or lifting heavy objects. While most back pain resolves within a few weeks, a more serious issue may be at play if the pain spreads down one or both legs. This could indicate a herniated disc, where the disc presses on nearby nerves, causing sharp, radiating pain, numbness, or tingling.

Signs That Should Not Be Ignored:

Persistent back pain that extends to the legs

Numbness or tingling in the legs or feet

Weakness that makes standing or walking difficult

If untreated, a herniated disc can lead to permanent nerve damage or muscle weakness, making early diagnosis and treatment essential.

The Importance of Early Intervention

Both osteoarthritis and herniated discs can become debilitating if left untreated. In severe cases, they may lead to significant mobility issues or require surgery to restore function. However, not all patients, especially older adults, are comfortable with surgical options due to concerns about recovery time and post-operative pain.

Fortunately, several non-surgical treatments can effectively manage these conditions, improve quality of life, and reduce the need for invasive procedures.

Non-Surgical Treatment Options for Chronic Pain

Innovative healthcare providers now recommend a multidisciplinary approach to chronic pain management, focusing on treating the underlying causes while improving mobility and reducing discomfort. Some common non-surgical treatments include:

1. Physical Therapy: Tailored exercise programs that strengthen muscles, improve joint function, and restore mobility.

2. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy: This technique uses a patient’s own platelets to promote tissue repair. The platelets are processed and injected into the affected area, stimulating growth factors to accelerate healing.

3. Advanced Pain Management Tools:

Shock Wave Therapy: Uses shock waves to stimulate tissue regeneration by promoting the growth of new blood vessels and nerves.

High-Power Laser Therapy: Penetrates deep into tissues to reduce inflammation and relieve pain by stimulating nerve endings.

Peripheral Magnetic Stimulation (PMS): Delivers electromagnetic waves to activate nerves and muscles, providing relief for conditions such as herniated discs or muscle spasms.

4. Prolotherapy: Involves injecting a concentrated solution into damaged areas to encourage the body’s natural healing response.

5. Peptide Therapy: Bioactive peptides are used to slow tissue degeneration and promote the repair of damaged joints and muscles.

A Holistic Approach to Managing Chronic Pain

Chronic pain management is not just about relieving symptoms. It’s about improving overall well-being and maintaining long-term mobility. Non-surgical treatments can provide significant relief without the risks associated with surgery, offering older adults a way to stay active and engaged in their daily lives.

For those struggling with persistent pain, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional to explore all available treatment options. A personalised approach to pain management, focusing on early intervention and non-invasive therapies, can make a substantial difference in quality of life.

By understanding the symptoms and available treatments for osteoarthritis and herniated discs, older adults and their caregivers can take proactive steps toward managing pain effectively and preventing further complications.

Author: Nont Rerktanom, MD., Integrative and Anti-Aging Medicine Physician, Absolute Health Integrative Medicine 20/2-7 Ruam Rudee Village Soi Ruamrudee, Ploenchit Rd, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Tel. 02-651 – 5988, https://absolute-health.org, www.facebook.com/absolutehealth.org, LINE OA: @absolutehealth

Series Editor: Katalya Bruton, Healthcare Content Editor and Director, Dataconsult Ltd. Dataconsult’s Thailand Regional Forum at Sasin provides seminars and extensive documentation to update business on future trends in Thailand and the Mekong Region. Contact: info@dataconsult.co.th, Tel: 662-233-5606/7