Timeless Elegance: Rado’s Festive Gift Collection
text size
Life
Social & Lifestyle

Timeless Elegance: Rado’s Festive Gift Collection

Celebrate the season with exquisite timepieces that inspire

SOCIAL & LIFESTYLE

PUBLISHED : 28 Dec 2024 at 00:28

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Holiday Time

Listen to this article
Play
Pause

As the year draws to a close, Rado invites you to mark the festive season with three luxurious watches, each embodying artful design and exceptional craftsmanship—perfect as gifts for loved ones or as a treat for yourself.

CAPTAIN COOK

A classic sport watch with a matte black high-tech ceramic case, rose gold PVD details, and a smoky sapphire crystal dial showcasing the R808 movement. Durable and elegant, it’s ready to accompany you into the new year with its 80-hour power reserve.

CENTRIX OPEN HEART SUPER JUBILÉ

A warm rose gold PVD stainless steel case paired with brown high-tech ceramic links. This striking piece is adorned with 86 Top Wesselton diamonds, a shimmering pearl dial, and a glimpse of the R734 automatic movement.

TRUE SQUARE OPEN HEART

A modern masterpiece in sleek white high-tech ceramic, featuring a diamond-studded bezel and open-heart design revealing the R734 calibre. With mother-of-pearl accents and gold hands, it’s a radiant symbol of golden moments.

Each Rado watch reflects the spirit of the season, blending artistry and innovation. Make this festive period unforgettable—choose a Rado timepiece to cherish and celebrate life’s precious moments.

Explore the collection and make your selection today!

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Art events that made 2024

Art events that made 2024

Life
Ring in 2025 at Bangkok’s Most Spectacular Heights

Ring in 2025 at Bangkok’s Most Spectacular Heights

Life
Streetside justice; brutal hit-and-run; victim busts gang lair

Streetside justice; brutal hit-and-run; victim busts gang lair

Life
Jungceylon Shines at Phuket’s 38th Patong Carnival

Jungceylon Shines at Phuket’s 38th Patong Carnival

Life
Unravelling the snake in the Chinese zodiac

Unravelling the snake in the Chinese zodiac

Life

TRENDING