Festive Delights Await at Avani Pattaya Resort

This festive season, Avani Pattaya Resort invites you to immerse yourself in the joy and excitement of New Year with a variety of delightful dining experiences, lively entertainment, and heartwarming celebrations.

COUNTDOWN TO NEW YEAR MAGIC

• New Year’s Eve Dinner at Sala Rim Nam: Bid farewell to 2024 with a spectacular buffet featuring land and sea delights and live music to set the mood.

Date: 31 December 2024

Time: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Price: THB 2,590++ per person, including one glass of sparkling wine

• Avani Rooftop Countdown Party: Toast to 2025 with panoramic views, a live DJ, and an electrifying atmosphere.

Date: 31 December 2024

Time: 8:00 pm - late

Price: THB 3,800++ per person

• New Year’s Celebration at Benihana Pattaya: Celebrate the New Year with thrilling teppanyaki shows and festive set menus at this iconic-Japanese steakhouse.

Date: 31 December 2024 & 1 January 2025

Time: 12:00 noon late

Price: Starting at THB 3,500++ per set

• Dicey Reilly’s Irish Pub New Year Party: Enjoy live music and a thrilling countdown on the big screen while sipping beverages from a special package.

Date: 31 December 2024

Time: 4:00 pm - late

Price: Beverage package THB 3,000 net

Celebrate the season with Avani Pattaya Resort for a festive experience you’ll cherish forever.

For reservations, call 0 3841 2120, email pattaya@avanihotels.com, or contact LINE: @avanipattaya.