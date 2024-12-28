Festive Delights Await at Avani Pattaya Resort

This festive season, Avani Pattaya Resort invites you to immerse yourself in the joy and excitement of New Year with a variety of delightful dining experiences, lively entertainment, and heartwarming celebrations.
COUNTDOWN TO NEW YEAR MAGIC
• New Year’s Eve Dinner at Sala Rim Nam: Bid farewell to 2024 with a spectacular buffet featuring land and sea delights and live music to set the mood.
Date: 31 December 2024
Time: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Price: THB 2,590++ per person, including one glass of sparkling wine
• Avani Rooftop Countdown Party: Toast to 2025 with panoramic views, a live DJ, and an electrifying atmosphere.
Date: 31 December 2024
Time: 8:00 pm - late
Price: THB 3,800++ per person
• New Year’s Celebration at Benihana Pattaya: Celebrate the New Year with thrilling teppanyaki shows and festive set menus at this iconic-Japanese steakhouse.
Date: 31 December 2024 & 1 January 2025
Time: 12:00 noon late
Price: Starting at THB 3,500++ per set
• Dicey Reilly’s Irish Pub New Year Party: Enjoy live music and a thrilling countdown on the big screen while sipping beverages from a special package.
Date: 31 December 2024
Time: 4:00 pm - late
Price: Beverage package THB 3,000 net
Celebrate the season with Avani Pattaya Resort for a festive experience you’ll cherish forever.
For reservations, call 0 3841 2120, email pattaya@avanihotels.com, or contact LINE: @avanipattaya.