Ring in 2025 at Bangkok’s Most Spectacular Heights

This New Year’s Eve, Red Sky Restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld invites revellers to welcome 2025 with an extraordinary culinary journey against Bangkok’s glittering skyline.

The exclusive celebration, running from 7:00 pm to 2:00 am on 31 December 2024, promises an unforgettable evening of gastronomic excellence, live entertainment, and front-row seats to the city’s most spectacular fireworks display.

Executive Chef Andrea Montella and Chef de Cuisine Luca Russo have crafted an exquisite eight-course menu that showcases the finest ingredients from around the globe. The epicurean journey begins with an elegant amuse-bouche, followed by pristine Pousse en Claire oysters dressed in zesty lemon emulsion.

The luxury continues with a generous 30-gramme serving of Imperial Oscietra caviar presented with traditional accompaniments, leading to a masterfully prepared lobster salad. A decadent pan-seared foie gras, enhanced by seasonal berries and Madeira demi-glace, adds to the evening’s indulgence.

The pasta course features handcrafted ravioli filled with 36-month aged Vacche Rosse Parmesan, complemented by earthy porcini mushrooms and aromatic truffle. The seafood highlight presents Label Rouge wild line-caught turbot, elevated with sea urchin and a delicate Champagne foam.

A refreshing blood orange granité cleanses the palate before the grand main course: a perfectly charcoal-grilled Japanese A5 tenderloin served with classic hollandaise sauce and a meticulously crafted potato mille-feuille. The culinary masterpiece concludes with an artistic “Gold Lemon” dessert.

From the restaurant’s prestigious perch on the 55th floor, guests will enjoy unparalleled views of Bangkok’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display. A DJ will keep the celebration alive well into the early hours of 2025, creating the perfect atmosphere for this momentous occasion.

The New Year’s Eve celebration is priced at THB 17,555++ per person, including a complimentary bottle of premium Champagne.

To secure your table for this extraordinary celebration, please contact 0 2100 6255 or email diningcgcw@chr.co.th.