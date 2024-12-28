Spanish Feast with a View: Celebrate New Year’s

Ring in the New Year high above the city at UNO MAS, the award-winning Spanish restaurant perched on the 54th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld. On 31 December 2024, UNO MAS invites you to an unforgettable “Spanish Surf & Turf” celebration, offering a luxurious blend of exquisite flavours and breathtaking cityscapes.

The evening promises a decadent buffet experience, beginning with Imperial Oscietra caviar and extending to a wide selection of fresh seafood on ice, including premium oysters and lobster. Complementing the seafood are Mediterranean-inspired mains, gourmet specialities, and expertly prepared tapas, all crafted to highlight the essence of Spanish cuisine. Highlights include seared foie gras and other culinary masterpieces, ensuring an indulgent feast for the senses.

Enhance your dining experience with free-flow premium Champagne, handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, beers, and soft drinks as you toast to the New Year.

Priced at THB 9,999++ per person, this New Year’s Eve celebration runs from 7:00 pm to 00:30 am. Reserve your place now to savour a true taste of Spain in the heart of Bangkok.

For reservations or further details, please call 0 2100 6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th.

Discover more about UNO MAS, visit www.unomasbangkok.com, Facebook: UNO MAS, and Instagram: @Unomas_Bangkok.