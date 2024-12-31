Thailand International Boat Show docks in Phuket

Phuket Yacht Haven, the island's largest marina, will host the "Thailand International Boat Show: A Luxury Lifestyle Event", returning bigger and better from Jan 9-12.

Hailed as Asia's premier showcase of yachts, luxury lifestyles and marine innovation, the 2025 edition will highlight the best of Phuket and Thailand to the world -- from superyachts and luxury villas to cutting-edge marine technology, gadgets and luxury lifestyle offerings -- running daily from 1pm to 8pm.

Having already broken records with more than 50 boats on the water, over 60 exhibitors, and an expanded in-water and onshore exhibition space, the 2025 edition will feature leading international boat brands and brokers from across Thailand and the region. Simpson Marine will showcase the Sanlorenzo 90A among other models, while Boat Lagoon Yachting will bring a selection of Princess Yachts, and Derani Yachts will present the popular Axopar Boats.

Other in-water exhibitors include DCH Marine, representing Sunseeker, The Yacht Sales Co, Asiamarine, Asia Yachting, Lee Marine, Leopard Catamarans, MGC Marine, Northrop & Johnson, Go Boating, Fleming Yachts, Sunreef Yachts, Motor Field (Thailand), Extreme Marine, Marine Xplorer and Flow Yacht Club. Newcomer Primus Marine will make a debut with the largest in-water line-up to date, showcasing six boats.

This year will also introduce two exclusive lounges aboard superyachts Freebird and Lady Eileen II.

Onshore, the event will feature marine services, water toys, gadgets and luxury real estate, including offerings from Aquella Lakeside Villas and The Standard Residence, Bangtao. Activities will be organised to cater to visitors of all ages and interests.

There is no admission fee to the boat show. The event will be preceded by the Thailand Yachting Conference and Show Gala Dinner at the Conference Center Hall, Splash Beach Resort, Phuket, on Jan 8.