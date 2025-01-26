Learning at druggie Dad's knee; pod puzzle; picky jogger thief

They start early, these days

An Udon Thani father agreed to share his meth pill supply with his 12-year-old son because he asked to join him.

Sutthipong 'Lek' Wangthong, left, and his son are taking drugs.

Police in Muang district arrested Sutthipong Wangthong, or "Lek", 40, after he took drugs and taught his son how to indulge in the habit.

He allowed his son, Bas, to try meth because the boy wanted to experiment and asked for permission, Mr Sutthipong told police.

"The first time we took drugs, I sent him to buy five pills from a neighbour, which we shared equally," he said.

They carried on taking them together, he said, with Bas later confirming his father's account.

Earlier, Bas's stepmother, Manida Chammasi, or Jib, 46, contacted activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, or Gun Jom Phalang, about her husband's conduct.

She sent him a video of her husband and the boy taking drugs which she secretly recorded on Dec 16. She said her husband had also assaulted them both.

At the end of the year, her stepson suddenly went missing from home, she said.

"When I asked my husband where Bas was, he replied he had sent him to become a novice monk but did not disclose which temple," she added.

When she pressed him for information, he lost his temper and assaulted her, leading to her being thrown out of the house.

After watching the clip, Gun Jom Phalang's team contacted the deputy governor, Udon Thani mayor, police, and a children's home.

They visited the boy's house in Mak Khaeng sub-district but found no one there. A cleaner said she often heard arguments but had seen no occupants for several days.

The search team later tracked down the boy's grandfather, who lives about 3km away.

He said he had sent Bas to stay with a monk at Wat Sawang Pho Si in Khon Kaen's Nong Ruea district about 10 days before because he feared for the boy's future if he remained with his drug-addicted father.

The search team called the temple's abbot, who said Bas was doing well.

When the boy came on the phone, he confirmed his father had let him take drugs and had assaulted him in the past with a broomstick. The head injury needed five stitches.

His grandfather, who felt sorry for Bas, sent him to stay with the monk, although he had not yet been ordained.

Udon Thani police, meanwhile, caught Mr Sutthipong, whose wife, the complainant, brought him in to surrender.

The two had gone into hiding at a friend's place for a few days after the wife, regretting her decision to alert authorities about the plight of the boy, took pity on her husband.

As publicity grew, however, she had a change of heart and persuaded him to give up.

Mr Sutthipong expressed remorse and forgave his wife for seeking help from the activist.

He admitted hitting Bas with a broomstick, saying the boy was disobedient and did not listen to him.

Police said charges would be laid when the probe was complete. Bas was sent for a medical check, and the wife was to be kept as a witness.

Officers also searched the house of the neighbour who supplied the drugs. They found drug taking gear and a pen gun, but no one home. They have called him in for questioning.

Friends from hell

A Bangkok mother is urging police to take action after her 13-year-old daughter was raped and drugged, leaving her incapacitated.

The mother with the Sai Mai support group.

"B" (assumed name), 30, contacted the "Sai Mai Must Survive" support group about the plight of her daughter, "Aom" (assumed name), who she says took drugs at a friend's place and was sexually assaulted there by an adult.

Family members admitted her after finding her unconscious at the friend's place on Dec 24. Doctors found a potent mix of cannabis, ketamine and heroin in Aom's system.

The group's head, Ekapop Lueangprasert, who took the mother before the media, asked police to probe whether Aom had ingested the drugs via an e-cigarette, or so-called pod K.

The pods contain a mixture of vape juice and ketamine now popular among clubbers. The government, alarmed about their potency, last week vowed to stamp out the pods' spread.

Mr Ekapop said e-cigarette pods laced with drugs were spreading rapidly in the Thung Song Hong and Don Muang areas, and B may have ingested a potent mix of drugs via e-cigarette while staying at the house.

B said her daughter had been lured by an older friend at school to the house, drugged, and raped. "My daughter is in a state of fear, unable to walk or sit by herself, even after a 20-day hospital stay," she said.

B said her daughter left home on Dec 24 around 9pm, saying she was going to see friends.

A girl (some news reports say a boy), aged 15, picked her up and took her to the house in Lak Si district, which she barely knew.

A father lived there with his wife and two stepchildren, a boy aged 15 and a younger girl, she said.

B said she was able to contact her daughter initially and at 2am, Aom said she was heading home. However, she never arrived.

A frantic B spent two days searching for her daughter and was finally able to contact the student who picked her up.

She said Aom was at a friend's house and asked her mother to pick her up because she was not feeling well.

Aom's grandmother went to pick her up, but found Aom unconscious, weak, and unable to help herself.

Aom's grandmother rushed her to the hospital, where doctors reported finding multiple drugs in her system, including ketamine, marijuana, and heroin. They also confirmed she had been sexually assaulted.

After a 20-day stay, Aom had regained consciousness but still needed to be supported when walking to therapy. She was in fear and unable to talk, her mother said.

The older friend said she was not with Aom the whole time she was at the house. She returned home but visited the house later to check on Aom.

When she went back to pick her up, Aom appeared to be intoxicated. When she returned the next day, she found her unconscious and unable to speak coherently.

B tried to ask her daughter about the incident, showing her pictures of the occupants of the house.

Aom pointed to a man, the older friend's father, according to some reports, suggesting he may have been involved in giving her drugs and the sexual assault.

B said the perpetrators had since threatened the older friend who took her, instructing her to say she was with Aom the entire time.

The older friend had gone to ask the perpetrators about the incident and secretly recorded their conversation, when they told her not to tell B the truth of what happened, she said.

Afterward, they confiscated the older friend's phone and deleted the audio recordings.

The perpetrators had also contacted B and her mother, asking about Aom's condition, and visited her in the hospital.

They claimed the older friend was with Aom the entire time and there was no need to worry, as she was just high on marijuana.

Contacted for comment, Thung Song Hong police said they were planning to call in the house's occupants later in the week. The case continues.

No run-of-the-mill jogger

A thief disguised as a jogger was picky about which items he stole from a wealthy Nonthaburi home, taking only the most valuable amulets and leaving behind a .38 handgun.

The robber disguised as the jogger.

Interior designer Kanin "Kan" Kotsawityanon, 30, contacted Rattanathibet police after coming home from work on Jan 17 and finding the items missing.

He said the enterprising thief, disguised as a jogger so as to not arouse attention in the well-to-do neighbourhood, made off with valuables worth more than 1 million baht.

The offender broke into Mr Kanin's family home in Tha Sai subdistrict, taking tens of thousands of baht in cash, gold jewellery, diamond pieces, and well-known amulets belonging to his father, he said.

The intruder did not touch a .38 calibre handgun or over 200 newer amulets which were also kept at the house, taking only well-known amulets, such as those of Luang Pu Thuat and Luang Pu Toh, which had been passed down by his family for decades.

CCTV images showed the offender, wearing workout pants and a blue shirt, walking past the two-storey house several times as he scouted out the joint.

Satisfied no one was at home, he climbed over the fence before prying open a window screen on the side to gain access to the upstairs bedrooms.

After stealing the items, the thief fled on foot before disappearing from the camera's view.

The village has several luxury homes, each worth tens of millions of baht, including those of comedian "Tua Rae Chernyim" Sornsutha Klunmalee, who had been robbed previously, Mr Kanin said. A few houses away is the home of actor Patiparn "Mos" Patavekarn.

This village is a high-end European-style community but lacks security personnel, he said, making it a target for criminals. Mr Kanin said he was fortunate no one was home at the time the house was robbed. Police are investigating.