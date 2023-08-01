Koh Tao reports record tourist arrivals

SURAT THANI: Koh Tao, in the Gulf of Thailand northwest of Koh Samui, reported a record number of tourist arrivals in one day on July 28, provincial governor Wichuwat Jinto said.

The tourist association of Koh Tao, a tambon in Koh Phangan district, reported that 3,106 tourists arrived on the island by boats on July 28, the start of the six-day government holiday that ends on Aug 2. This was a one-day record, he said.

The governor said about 90% of the tourists were foreigners who were likely to travel to Koh Phangan for the Full Moon Party at Hat Rin beach on Aug 3.

On nearby Koh Samui, the number of tourists passing through the island's airport reached 141,454 in the month of July. In August, the number was expected to go up by 30,000 to 171,834, based on hotel reservations. In addition to air travellers, more were expected to arrive by ferry or speed boat.

Ratchaporn Poonsawat, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, said there were now not enough flights to take all the tourists who made advance room reservations, resulting in cancellations.

Mr Ratchaporn said the association is asking airlines to increase the number of flights to about 50 a day during the high season, when about 5 billion baht is expected to be injected into the island's economy.