AirAsia adds a new route to India

With the tourism market in India continuing to grow steadily, AirAsia is introducing a new route from Bangkok-Don Mueang to the Indian city of Guwahati, flying every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday starting from Dec 1.

With the new direct flight, travellers from Thailand will now be able to experience the sacred city of India's northeast while Indian travellers will have access to an extensive network across Thailand in time for the end-of-year holiday season.

To kick off ticket sales, AirAsia is offering Don Mueang-Guwahati seats from only 3,590 baht all-in for a one-way trip. Booking is valid from now to Oct 1 for travel from Dec 1 to March 2024 via the AirAsia Superapp.

Chef Macky Chaiwalan Iinwan.

Holiday Inn Siracha appoints new chef

Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang in Chon Buri recently announced the appointment of executive chef Macky Chaiwalan Iinwan. Known for his standout role as a competitor on the celebrated television show Top Chef Thailand, chef Macky brings a wealth of culinary experience from leading establishments such as Avani Khonkaen, Centara Udonthani, Movenpick Asara Villa, Centara Koh Chang and Ravindra Pattaya to name a few.

Situated in the bustling city of Siracha, Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang offers 347 rooms and suites. The hotel provides premier accommodations and state-of-the-art amenities.

To celebrate this appointment, the hotel is introducing Culinary Canvas, a signature menu that blends local ingredients with chef Macky's unique culinary techniques. This exclusive gastronomic offering will be available to guests until the end of December.

The Culinary Canvas menu by chef Macky Chaiwalan is accessible for both dine-in and takeaway options.

Call 033-251-699, email dmksr.rsvn@ihg.com or visit holidayinn.com/siracha.

Buy Sompo insurance and win big

Sompo Insurance (Thailand) recently organised the "Tiew Laew Tiaw Eek Season 2" campaign to encourage Thais to travel. Every customer who purchases any insurance plans from Sompo TravelJoy through the website traveljoy.sompo.co.th and online channels from now until Dec 31 will be eligible to win a trip to Japan with free flight tickets and 4-star accommodation together with travel protection from Sompo during the trip.

Sompo TravelJoy travel insurance has premiums starting at only 190 baht, with options for both a single-trip plan and an annual plan with a maximum coverage amount of 5 million baht, covering medical expenses and accidents while travelling without reserve payment, as well as protection against flight delays and property loss. The insurance includes 24-hour emergency assistance services from Sompo Assist. In addition, every protection plan covers medical expenses in case of illness from Covid-19.

Sompo Insurance has a special promotion for purchasing Sompo TravelJoy online. Customers can receive a 15% reduction in premiums for all insurance plans by entering the code JP15 from now until Dec 31. Customers are able to plan their travel and buy insurance up to six months in advance. For customers who make an online purchase, they will have an exclusive chance to win big prizes. The first winner will be announced on Nov 3 and the second on Jan 5, through the Sompo Thailand Facebook page at facebook.com/SompoThailand.

The Pink Palace Experience.

Pink mania takes over Porto

As Barbiemania takes hold, there's no better time to visit The Pink Palace Experience, one of the quirkiest museums in the world and part of Wow – The Cultural District, Portugal's newest cultural attraction of seven museums and 12 restaurants which tell the fascinating story of Porto's history.

The Pink Palace Experience is one of The Cultural District's seven museums and is first and foremost a celebration of rose wine. Also, it is a celebration of all things pink.

Curated with a distinctive vision that entertains, but also educates, each of the eleven rooms within The Pink Palace is different and unique, creating photo-worthy and shareable moments and experiences.

Visitors will also be able to plunge into a pool of pink bubbles and ride in a pink Cadillac, amongst many other Instagrammable moments.

Visit wow.pt.