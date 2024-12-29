It was the Year of the Happy Hippo

Moo Deng, the pygmy hippopotamus

Well, we've just about scraped through 2024 although there have been dodgy moments. Most of us will probably be happy to see the back of the Year of the Dragon.

It has been impossible to escape from the phenomenon of Moo Deng, the pygmy hippopotamus that has become Thailand's most unlikely A-list celebrity. Say what you like but the Happy Hippo has at least raised a few smiles, giving us a welcome break from all the other depressing news. We've been treated to hippo songs, hippo dances, hippo poems, hippo cakes, hippo-scented candles and even hippo make-up. What more could you ask for?

There have been other things going on too, although you might prefer to forget most of them. Over in the United States we have Donald Trump returning to the White House. Now that could be fun, especially if you live in Greenland or Panama. Here are a few other events from 2024 that may not have made the headlines. If nothing else they serve as a reminder that Thailand will always remain Truly Amazing.

Ghastly ghosts

The latest inspiration from the Tourism Authority of Thailand is to promote "Ghost Tourism" to spice up the experiences of visitors who may be weary of bars, beaches and temples. However, tourists may require some courage to come face-to-face with the most feared ghost the phi grasue with it bloody head, entrails, tubes and innards dangling from it. They might also have reservations about encountering the "shrinking willies" ghost which once terrified the Northeast.

Electric performance

In August motorists on the busy Viphavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok were treated to the bizarre sight of a young Chinese woman driving an electric suitcase in the middle of the highway heading towards Don Mueang Airport. She seemed quite at ease spending time playing with her smartphone in her left hand while manoeuvring her way through heavy traffic. It will come as no surprise she was not wearing a crash helmet.

What's going on 'ere then

The most entertaining newspaper photo of the year featured 140 less-than-athletic policeman from Thonglor Police Station looking extremely uncomfortable while attempting to perform 10 squats. It was a punishment after one of the station's cops entertained himself in a local bar by getting plastered and firing his pistol, thankfully missing everyone.

Storm in a tea cup

A US scientist sparked a row in Britain by announcing that adding a pinch of salt is the secret for a perfect cup of tea. This did not go down too well in tea-slurping Blighty, prompting the American embassy in London to issue a denial that this was official policy. It added wryly: "the US embassy will continue to make tea the proper way -- by microwaving it".

Mixed fortunes

In an online scam a Thai fortune-teller informed customers suffering tough times that their situation would dramatically improve if for a "small fee" he made a few prayers on his "direct line" to the deities in heaven.

For some reason the prayers never seemed to be answered the first time and the small fees became progressively larger as the customers paid for each subsequent prayer ceremony. The outcome was that the customers' woes increased enormously as did the fortune-teller's bank account. In the words of Arthur Daley it was "a nice little earner".

Least successful theme day

Noise Awareness Day. A non-starter in Thailand if ever there was one. Another totally ignored theme day was Hug a Newsman Day. I mean, have you ever seen anyone hug a journalist?

Breaking news

A father took his four-year-old son to a museum in the Israeli city of Haifa to view a priceless 3,500-year-old Bronze Age water jar. In an attempt to see what was inside the jar the young lad "pulled the jar slightly". Not a good idea. The jar falls to the floor and smashes into pieces leaving both father and son in tears, not to mention museum officials.

Most endangered species

There is growing concern regarding the fate of the slow-footed Bangkok pedestrian, known by the scientific name Pedestrus expirus. These innocent people foolishly continue to use those pedestrian traps known as zebra crossings, with unfortunate results.

Hot seat

A man in Samut Prakan was bitten by a King Cobra in a very sensitive area after sitting on the toilet. Not the way to start the day. He managed to fight the snake off with a toilet brush, an unorthodox but effective weapon, if a bit messy. The incident prompts citizens to inspect the toilet bowl more thoroughly before use.

Wrinkle alert

You know you are getting old when the Beatles' iconic album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band celebrates its 57th anniversary. Even worse, I know all the lyrics.

Wishing all readers a happy New Year. Let's hope the new one is better than the old one.

Contact PostScript via email at oldcrutch@hotmail.com